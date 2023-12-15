News

This just makes me love Eddie Howe even more

Eddie Howe watched on as his team took on AC Milan in the final group game.

A very eventful match that saw Newcastle United lead at half-time and have one foot in the Champions League last 16.

Only to end up losing 2-1 and having no feet left in European competition at all, for the rest of this season anyway.

How Eddie Howe has reacted to this, just makes me love him even more.

This is how I want the manager of Newcastle United behaving.

He and his players giving everything in this match, indeed all the Champions League matches (and every other competition), then Eddie Howe speaking with total honesty in the aftermath, telling it like it is.

Eddie Howe reflecting on the Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 match:

“For me there is nothing but positive thoughts about the team and what they are giving, but now we have to make sure we are consistent in the Premier League.

“The pain you feel now is motivation for tomorrow and now we have to focus on the Premier League.

“I feel for the players.

“I have seen what they have given and how committed they have been.

“I can’t fault them at all.

“It is painful for me and for them because I know how professional they are and how they want to achieve success.

“Any time you don’t achieve what you want and have a setback and disappointment, you have to use it as fuel.

“That has always been my way.

“We wanted to qualify for the Champions League for sure.

“That was very much our intention before the game and in-game.

“I’m not sure in that moment you can take that will away from the players.

“If you look at the goals we’ve conceded, they’ve come from mistakes that can happen in any moment whether you are being proactive or reactive.

“Of course I take ownership of that but I’d much rather have the intention to go and attack and to try to win rather than the other way round.

“We are desperately disappointed.

“It is tough to take at the moment.

“The lads played very well in that first half and I thought we were good value.

“I was hoping the goal would come earlier than it did.

“Second half, we wanted to try to consolidate that and look for the second goal.

“I was really disappointed with the first goal we conceded because I think that is the key moment.

“We didn’t deal with a second phase set-play well enough, it was an uncharacteristic goal really for us to concede and then the game became very transitional.

“It was end-to-end from both teams.

“Both teams looking to win and we conceded on one of those transitions.

“I thought there were some really good bits, we were dominant at times, but probably needed the second goal.

“We didn’t defend the two goals well enough.

“Both teams were desperate to win.

“We wanted to win the game and we were trying to head for the Champions League so we had to be brave and they had to be brave.

“It made for a very good game.

“We did create chances and we are absolutely devastated not to go through.

“We had the opportunity to do what we had to do and we didn’t take it.

“We couldn’t have tried harder, I don’t think we left anything on the pitch.

“You always have to use disappointments, the setbacks, as motivation and fuel for your fire to make sure you continue to achieve.

“We will go back to the Premier League and try and do as much as we can to be consistent and stay up there.

“It is painful but that pain is motivation for tomorrow.

“Now we need to focus on the Premier League and get that right.

“This game stops for nobody.

“We have to park this quickly, learn from it, adjust and move on.

“I don’t want a hangover from this.”

Eddie Howe asked about any lessons learned from his first ever Champions League campaign:

“The value of the squad first and foremost.

“That is what’s exposed us, the fact we haven’t had the ability to utilise the squad we have created.

“We have gone into games very limited in what we can do and that hasn’t helped us.”

Eddie Howe on the substitutions he made:

“Anthony Gordon said he had an awareness of something in his hamstring.

“We are not sure if it is an injury because he could still sort of play, but he couldn’t play to the high level that he has played for a long time, I think he had an issue full sprinting.

“Anthony is a very positive lad.

“He thinks he is fine but we will see.

“I think Kieran Trippier picked up something in the first half.

“I don’t quite know what it is at this moment in time.

“At half-time he wanted to carry on but then he signalled that he couldn’t continue.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Wednesday 13 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 33

AC Milan:

Pulisic 59, Chukwueze 84

Possession was AC Milan 42% Newcastle 58%

Total shots were AC Milan 12 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were AC Milan 2 Newcastle 8

Corners were AC Milan 3 Newcastle 5

Referee: Danny Makellie

Attendance: 52,037 (Approx 1,200 AC Milan)

Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Dubravka, Trippier (Burn 63), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Longstaff 71), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Isak 62), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Harrison, Dummett, Hall

