Opinion

This is when you know Newcastle United are getting it right for sure – The proof

Newcastle United have truly arrived.

If you have any doubts, here is the proof.

Just look at the reaction the result at Goodison Park on Thursday night.

Every single barbed comment I read aimed at us (Newcastle United and the club’s supporters), I absolutely love.

Every single comment saying how much pleasure they take in Newcastle United having lost a game of football.

This is how you absolutely know for sure that Newcastle United are getting it right.

Eddie Howe’s side losing a match is now a national, sorry, international event.

‘Fans’ of Arsenal, Man U, Liverpool, Chelsea and so on around the world, who have chosen to follow these clubs in the expectation of trophies, mocking Newcastle United for losing an away game to a team who would be in the top half of the table if not for the much deserved points deduction.

This is on top of course all the Mackems, Scouse Mackems and other more local UK based fans / neutrals, who are giddy with excitement whenever Eddie Howe’s side lose a match, sometimes even when we draw the over the top joy it provokes, you just love to drink it in.

Thing is though, it never used to be like this. After all, Mike Ashley ensured that Newcastle United losing wasn’t exactly a newsworthy event, it was just the norm.

Maybe they will all be having street parties once again on Sunday after the match at Spurs, who knows.

What I do know is that in these past three months, Newcastle United have lost two football matches to Premier League clubs. Put it this way, if for the rest of my days NUFC only lost twice every three months to PL teams, I could live with that.

In those same last three months, Newcastle United have won nine times against Premier League opposition.

It says it all that it is more newsworthy these days when NUFC lose away from home to Premier League Everton and Bournemouth, than it is when Eddie Howe’s side win against Arsenal, Chelsea, Man U (TWICE!) and Man City.

It almost feels we are taking the ABU title away from our friends at Old Trafford.

I don’t think it has quite reached that point just yet but Man U did make it 10 defeats already this season (in all competitions) when losing at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United are a team and club on the rise and a lot of people don’t like it.

Long may it continue.

(***Just in case you were unaware, ABU = Anybody But United)