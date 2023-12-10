Opinion

This astonishing 20 months stat is a massive stand out ahead of Tottenham v Newcastle United

Today we are away at Tottenham, a fixture where Newcastle United have done pretty well in recent times.

Some good results went Newcastle’s way yesterday.

Manchester United getting another good pasting at home, this time from Bournemouth. With Brighton also dropping points as well at home against Burnley.

Newcastle could have ended the day in eighth place and four points behind Man U, who would have gone fifth ahead of our game with Tottenham.

So all things considered, if we do our bit later today it has been a good weekend.

Which brings me back to Tottenham v Newcastle, a tough one to call as you have got two teams ravaged with injuries (though Newcastle have more).

Spurs though are in dreadful form over the past five games, they are currently 19th in the form table, including three home defeats on the spin.

Then we have Newcastle United with a bit of a tired starting eleven, likely the same outfield ten will play their fifth match in the space of a fortnight or so.

Newcastle have won three and lost two of their last five league games and sit eighth in the form table. As we know, our away form has been pretty poor this season in all honesty.

There are good omens though for Newcastle United today.

We did the double over Tottenham last season and have only lost the once away to Spurs the past four seasons, winning twice.

Whilst there has been such poor away form so far this season, we are actually unbeaten in London in the past eight matches.

Newcastle United haven’t lost in the capital since Tottenham themselves beat us 5-1 on the 3 April 2022, twenty months ago. So maybe this game, where a lot of people have written us off due to our fatigued team getting beat at Goodison Park, isn’t the foregone conclusion the pundits are making it out to be.

We have problems with the conditioning and fitness with our squad but despite all that, we have still got more going for us than Tottenham currently do.

Eddie Howe’s team also have a knack of responding well and bouncing back after a poor performance. The players will no doubt be smarting after Thursday night and won’t need telling about how poor some performances were and how the last 15-20 mins collapsed.

We have two wounded animals up against each other today with everything to play for.

I quietly fancy us though, as I sense there’s more pressure on Spurs than us because they’re the home side. They are being tipped favourites for today but they currently aren’t playing well.

Tottenham will come at us strong to win the game but they’ll also leave us a lot of room to play our own game. Spurs are more expansive than Everton are, which I think will suit us today.

Here’s hoping our lads can get something today and respond to the drubbing the other night, get back on track and keep London our lucky city, making it nine games unbeaten there.