Opinion

They might have cost a lot but they had all the class and style of a cheap suit

The thing I found most telling about Tuesday night and PSG 1 Newcastle 1, was that everyone in black and white put in a shift, and then some.

No one was found lacking for effort and many were clearly dead on their feet by the end of 90 minutes.

Despite then having to play whatever the French equivalent of Fergie Time is, they still kept going, quite literally blocking PSG’s way to the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Where all that extra time came from is something only the match officials can explain.

It was another one of those keep on playing until the home team score moments.

And when it became clear that wasn’t going to happen from open play…

The team spirit from Newcastle showed that we were United: to a man. Every ball was fought for and mostly won. Our goal was pretty much celebrated by the whole team.

Compare that to the disgraceful penalty and the subsequent solo victory lap of the stadium by the taker.

All a bit sad isn’t it really when nobody else joins in.

Aside from his antics over the summer and his determination to leave for nowt as he runs down his contract once again: you do have to wonder what the atmosphere in the squad is like when one person earns so much in comparison with some of the others. And clearly thinks he’s better than his colleagues and bigger than the club.

Mbappe’s bitter words at the end of the game echoing the same parallel universe vibe of the PSG manager.

I honestly think that even if they get through to the knockout stages, PSG won’t go much further.

Despite the fact that the Galacticos have gone it’s still an expensively assembled squad, built with the aim to win the Champions League, yet we humbled them at SJP.

And on Tuesday night in Paris they were heroically thwarted in open play by a bunch of kids(*), a keeper that got relegated two years ago with Burnley, the squad members that fought back to save us from certain relegation two years ago, plus Alexander Isak.

(*anyone still playing at U21 level for their country is for these purposes classed as a kid).

They did not breach the black and white wall.

They didn’t get the better of us.

They came up against a determined well drilled team of players who all performed for each other, all performed magnificently and all deserved man of the match awards.

If I had to single out a single player I would struggle. However, for sure Livramento and Pope were outstanding. And as for Miley: I still can’t believe he is only 17.

PSG in comparison looked like a bunch over overpaid individuals, lacking in team spirit and any real idea of how to beat us. They might have cost a lot but they had all the class and style of a cheap suit.

We still have everything to play for against AC Milan.

The robbery in Paris should be enough motivation for our squad to give it one last try. It’s the ultimate winner takes all scenario.

In between now and the 13th of December there’s only the slight matter of three Premier League matches. Let us hope no one else gets injured and we can go into the game against AC Milan nine points better off.