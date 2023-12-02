Opinion

There isn’t a single Manchester United player I would want in my starting eleven

One of the biggest games of the season for us all tonight, Newcastle United v Manchester United.

A game for many many years where we had been underdogs going into this fixture and unfavoured, to now favourites nearly every time we meet them at St James’ Park.

The media of course continues to build Manchester United up into something they’re not and it is reluctant begrudging little (if any) praise towards Newcastle United.

It’s a fixture nowadays I’d expect us to win at home maybe seven or eight times out of ten, Whilst I don’t think we are going to be waiting years and years for the next Premier League victory at old Trafford. Those days are over.

Manchester United are a spent force living on their name and commercial deals in place.

Out on the pitch where it ultimately matters for the fans, they’re bang average and in a false position in my opinion this season.

They are being dubbed as the form team in the league with five wins in the past six games but the reality is that whilst they have picked up these recent results, the truth is that every time this season Man U have faced current top half opposition they have lost.

All the Manchester United wins have been against bottom half opposition and many times they’ve scraped it, played a turgid brand of football, plus relying on some awful decisions from officials in giving them a hand.

The four occasions in league matches where they have played top half opposition – Brighton at home, Arsenal away, Tottenham away and Manchester City at home – they have lost and been made to look exactly what they are. Bang average.

I’d be gutted if we didn’t win tonight.

I appreciate Newcastle United have played a lot of football and have so many injury problems, with the same eleven likely to go again for the third time in a week, but I’d still fancy us tonight to take that shower to the cleaners.

There isn’t a single Manchester United player I would want in my starting eleven.

They have a few players I respect, but when I put our current starting eleven up against theirs, I don’t see any of theirs getting in our team.

Their goalkeeper is a walking disaster. Harry Maguire is more like Dougal McGuire from Father Ted. Bruno Fernandes is a petulant child and a joke of a captain, who I’m confident will spend more time whingeing and crying when he comes up against Bruno, Joey and Lewis tonight.

I can only see a victory for Newcastle United, despite our injury list and excursions in Europe. Manchester United themselves have played in Europe too, so both clubs have played the same amount of games.

I feel though a freezing cold night at St James’ Park, an extra day’s rest, less travelling than our opponents, a raucous loud atmosphere, all points to a nice big handsome home win for NUFC.

I’ve been saying 5-0 all week, while privately I think it will only be the three, but 5-0 like the Keegan days can happen again.

We are going places and our team is getting better and better, while Man U are just treading water and are going nowhere as they currently are.

I’m looking forward to a few drinks and seeing us fifth in the table around 10 o’clock tonight.

Comments welcome.