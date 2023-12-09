Opinion

The weekend Premier League fixtures – Newcastle United perspective on the games elsewhere

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Seeing the other games from a Newcastle United perspective.

Eddie Howe and his players with yet another big game, this time away at Spurs.

As a Newcastle United fan though, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

This is how the table looks on Saturday morning before this weekend’s Premier League fixtures are played:

My Conclusions

An interesting one to kick off the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Crystal Palace had lost only two of their first eight PL matches but then got hammered 4-0 at St James’ Park but have now lost five of their last seven, winning only one of them.

A great time to bounce back if they can take something off to Liverpool, who have carried so much luck this season. Including when they fluked that 4-3 over Fulham last weekend, when trailing 3-2 in the later stages.

Brighton have only won two of their last nine but those two came in their most recent three games. They still aren’t looking convincing but up against Burnley who have lost seven of their last eight, they will fancy their chances. Burnley need to improve at both ends to have hope of avoiding relegation.

Man U managed to win against yet another struggling side in midweek but I fancy Bournemouth could give them a tougher test than Chelsea. Bournemouth were never in danger of relegation in reality, with four wins in their last six they are proving they are decent. The other two recent matches were losing at Man City and drawing with Villa, so great form really. Newcastle United showed how average Man U are in reality, hopefully Bournemouth will give them another reminder of that.

The late match on Saturday looks a cracking game, Villa home to Arsenal. Any result in this game is possible and a massive incentive for the home side, who would move to within a point of current league leaders Arsenal. Impossible to predict this one.

On Sunday you might assume Man City with a perfect chance to get back on the winning trail. However, reality is they have won only three of their last ten games against Premier League opposition. Plus, Luton are now looking far more competitive. Their last three home matches have seen Liverpool very lucky to get a late draw, then the Hatter won against Palace, before in midweek, Arsenal oh so fortunate to get that very late 4-3 victory.

Of course, the only really important match this weekend, is the one on Sunday at Tottenham.

Beating Spurs would tick lots of boxes for Newcastle United – bouncing back after Everton, it would be only the second PL away victory of the season, plus be a perfect lead in to AC Milan on Wednesday.

Plus most importantly, ensure Newcastle are in there competing in the top grouping of clubs in the Premier League.