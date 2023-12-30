Opinion

The weekend Premier League fixtures – Newcastle United perspective on matches elsewhere

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Seeing the other games from a Newcastle United perspective.

Eddie Howe and his players with yet another massive game, this time away at Liverpool.

As a Newcastle United fan though, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

Saturday 30 December

Luton v Chelsea (12.30pm)

Villa v Burnley (3pm)

Palace v Brentford (3pm)

Man City v Sheff Utd (3pm)

Wolves v Everton (3pm)

Forest v Man U (5.30pm)

Sunday 31 December

Fulham v Arsenal (2pm)

Tottenham v Bournemouth (2pm)

Monday 1 January

Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm)

Tuesday 2 January

West Ham v Brighton (7.30pm)

This is how the table looks on Saturday morning before this weekend’s Premier League fixtures are played:

My Conclusions

Recent results seeing sights lowered for NUFC, at least for the time being.

However, what about these Premier League fixtures towards the upper end of the table?

An interesting one to kick things off, as Luton take on Chelsea. After only two wins in their first 16 PL matches, Luton have now won their last two, including last weekend against Newcastle. Chelsea flattering to deceive as usual and as well as beating Newcastle, Luton also came close to getting wins against Man City and Arsenal this month, leading in both those games. Hopefully they can get something off Chelsea.

Villa maybe showing signs of falling off a bit, very lucky to get a late point at home to Sheffield United and then that shocking second half collapse and defeat at Man U, having led 2-0. Burnley picked up only four points in 13 PL matches before now seven points in their last six, giving them at least some hope of beating the drop. Winning their last away game at Fulham, plus a draw at Brighton, whilst a win at home to Sheffield United. Could Burnley surprise and grab something at Villa?

Difficult to see anything but three points for Man City, Sheffield United are 40/1 to win away today, unlikely!

Forest showing definitive new manager bounce, very unlucky not to get something despite playing with ten men for most of the game against top of the form table Bournemouth, before then winning at Newcastle. Whilst before that shocking Villa collapse, Man U in their previous seven games (all competitions) had won only one, drawing two and losing four. I can see Forest getting at least a point, maybe more.

Fulham are very up and down, three wins from four followed by three defeats, including at St James’ Park. Whilst Arsenal faltering, only one win in four PL games and losing at home to West Ham and away at Villa. Fulham will have a go at them and with current form, Arsenal could be vulnerable.

Tottenham are at home but their last nine PL matches have seen them win only three and lose five, whilst they are up against the top PL form team, Bournemouth winning six of their last seven PL games and drawing the other. I wouldn’t be putting any money on Tottenham to win this one.

West Ham v Brighton should be an entertaining game to round off this round of fixtures. The Hammers scrapping up to sixth in the table and stunning Arsenal in their last match, winning 2-0 at the Gunners. Brighton hammered Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday but won only two of their previous 12 PL matches. A game where any result could happen.

Of course, the only really important match this weekend, is the one at Anfield.

Eddie Howe with the rare luxury of six days between matches and some key players (Isak, Botman, Joelinton etc) now returning and hopefully getting back to full fitness, along with others who have had to play a lot of football (seven games in a nineteen day stretch).

Hopefully able to bounce back and pull of a surprise positive result on Monday night.