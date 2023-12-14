Opinion

The uncomfortable truth that follows Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2

It ended Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2.

Eddie Howe and his team knocked out of the Champions League.

Not only that, Newcastle United out of Europe altogether, for this season anyway.

There is an uncomfortable truth to be faced.

For many journalists that is.

So many of them finding it far too uncomfortable to actually report the facts, you know, what actually happened in this match.

Instead, they are simply saying, it ended Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2, then making grand and misleading statements that this just shows Eddie Howe and his team not good enough, too naive, deserve to be bottom of group…

It is laughable, as with this exact same performance, if Newcastle United had won, as they deserved to, then these exact same journalists would be saying brilliant Newcastle, incredible performance in this match AND what an achievement to get out of the toughest group of all.

I was at the match, sitting in the Leazes / Milburn corner and so had a great view of all three goals and indeed most of the key moments, especially as Newcastle absolutely battered AC Milan in the first half.

However, having now watched the match highlights as well now, it gives you the complete picture with what you saw with the naked eye.

The vast majority of matches for all teams, are decided on a small number of moments in the game, whether things go for you or not, small margins of what individuals do on either side, plus of course, luck.

For me, five massive moments stand out, that were key to this Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 final scoreline:

Almiron

With the game goalless, yet another flowing Newcastle move ends up with Joelinton directing the ball towards goal and the goalkeeper nowhere. Almiron is in front of the defender and inches from the goalline as he runs in and yet somehow the ball doesn’t go in the net, somehow ends up out for a corner.

At the time inside SJP, nobody around us could comprehend how we hadn’t scored, I still can’t! However, I have see why we didn’t. It was a brilliant clearance by Tomori BUT he should never have been given that opportunity to do so. Almiron had a really good game BUT his refusal to use his right foot prevented this goal just as much as the defender. I’m guessing the assumed still a tap in with his left but that allowed Tomori to somehow get a touch, whereas he couldn’t have done anything if Almiron had tapped home with his right.

Joelinton goal

A brilliant move involving Livramento, Gordon and Miley, ended up with a quite superb finish. Joelinton could and should be doing more of this, getting in the box and producing goals like this. Here’s hoping the belief flows now for him to do so.

Pulisic goal

At the time, this seemed to happen in slow motion. Inside the stadium right in front of us, the cross went in and then a number of AC Milan players touched it before Pulisic finished with only Dubravka to beat.

Watching the replay, this sums up our luck at the moment, the fine margins. It was a great composed pass by Giroud to Pulisic BUT the first AC Milan player that met the cross, totally miskicks the ball, it goes in a totally different direct to where he intended, BUT perfectly to Giroud! Then I was even more gutted to see that despite one on one from only eight yards or so, Dubravka actually does really well to spread himself and gets a very decent connection on the ball as he simply makes himself as big as possible, but the ball deflects into the net and not past the post, as it could easily have done.

Bruno shot

This was at the opposite end of St James’ Park and what I saw at the time was Bruno shot and the keeper looked to get a touch and then the wood work kept it out.

Watching the highlights, bloody hell, this was a brilliant effort from Bruno BUT absolutely stunning that Maignan even got anything on it. The keeper got the merest of touches off the top of his glove, he couldn’t do anything else, he was just throwing himself across without any proper view of the shot and hoping he might somehow get that touch. However, nine and a half times out of ten the shot still goes in, but not this time. You can say the keeper deserves that luck when the crossbar ends up keeping it out but in reality it is far far far more unlucky from Bruno’s and Newcastle’s perspective, as he did everything right and 99 times out of 100 that is a goal.

Chukwueze goal

Newcastle United attacking and looking for the goal that would guarantee Champions League, as PSG only drawing in Germany and eight minutes to go. Schar sees it open up, surges towards the end of their box, plays a one-two and runs into the box but AC Milan manage to clear it. I see journalists and even some of our own fans calling this naive, yet these are the same ones who wax lyrical when Schar does this kind of thing and it ends well, such as that cracker against PSG.

Having watched it back, reality is as well that whilst yes, Schar ends up at the wrong end of the pitch in terms of defending this counter-attack, the TV replays show that we did have enough defenders back. However, when the ball is worked to Chukwueze, wide right in the penalty area, he produces a brilliant effort that flies into the opposite top corner.

Lots of other things happened in the match of course as well as these five key moments above BUT with those other moments, the vast majority were also Newcastle United getting it pretty much right.

Just look at the overall stats, Newcastle United with far more possession, more shots, more corners AND AC Milan only had two efforts on target, their two goals! Newcastle had eight on target…

For any journalist to claim it was naivety that was the overwhelming reason why Newcastle United didn’t win, never mind end up losing, is at best… naive. At worst, blatantly and on purpose, misleading.

Taking this match overall, it was an excellent performance from Eddie Howe and his players, one that deserved a win.

Simply a case of a football match where one team scores with both of their only two efforts on target (through no fault of Dubravka this time) and the other side through a combination of so many factors, only scores one despite having been clearly the better team on the day by some distance.

That is football and it is the best and worst thing about the sport we all love. The best team often doesn’t win.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Wednesday 13 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 33

AC Milan:

Pulisic 59, Chukwueze 84

Possession was AC Milan 42% Newcastle 58%

Total shots were AC Milan 12 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were AC Milan 2 Newcastle 8

Corners were AC Milan 3 Newcastle 5

Referee: Danny Makellie

Attendance: 52,037 (Approx 1,200 AC Milan)

Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Dubravka, Trippier (Burn 63), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Longstaff 71), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Isak 62), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Harrison, Dummett, Hall

