Opinion

The uncomfortable truth is here – Newcastle United are where they should be in Premier League

Where should Newcastle United be in the Premier League?

When Eddie Howe took over in November 2021, NUFC were 19th in the top tier.

By the end of the season in May 2022, Newcastle finished 11th in the Premier League.

As for 2022/23, Eddie Howe’s first full season, 4th was where United were positioned come the end of the campaign.

After the Boxing Day defeat to Forest, this is how the Premier League table looks.

So where should we reasonably expect Newcastle United to currently be? Is it 8th, is it higher, is it lower?

Is there a way of measuring it?

Well, like many things in life, we surely need to talk money.

Following the summer 2023 transfer window, the CIES Football Observatory produced a report that ranked the cost of what each current squad of players had cost their club.

Obviously, this in part depends on their best estimates / info on what certain players have cost, plus the figures don’t include cash spent on players who are out on loan, so for example Chelsea have players (Lukaku) who they have spent fortunes on, but aren’t in their current playing squads.

So these figures below aren’t the total spending on players by each club, rather the total spending on players who are current available for them to play in the 2023/24 season up until the end of December, in all top European leagues:

As you can see, it is broken down by how much has been spent on players in each position and then the total on the far right.

All of the ‘big six’ have current squads that have cost a lot more than Newcastle United’s, this is obviously before you then even factor in the fact that most of the big money signings made by Newcastle have missed loads of games this season. The likes of Botman, Isak, Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes etc.

As you can see, West Ham and Villa fill the two places directly below Newcastle United in this list of most expensive squads above, they are also in the Premier League top eight of course. Villa and West Ham have very had very few players ruled out by injury this season, so I would think all but guaranteed that when it comes to players available week in week out, the reality has been those two clubs having more expensive matchday squads than Newcastle’s.

Just as important as the transfers fees Premier League clubs can afford to play, maybe even more important, is the level of wages at the various clubs. Something which is key to attracting top players.

This is a table compiled by football finance expert Swiss Ramble and shows the top wage bills of all clubs in the big five European leagues. The table based on the last available accounts of all clubs, from the most recent 2023 Deloitte report, relating to the 2021/22 season.

As you can see, when it comes to Premier League clubs, Newcastle United had the eighth biggest wage bill. Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd and Liverpool having wage bills at least twice as high as NUFC! Spurs and Arsenal also significantly higher, Leicester higher as well.

Pretty safe to say that the ‘big six’ will still be paying far more out in wages than Newcastle United. Whilst the likes of West Ham and Aston Villa will be far closer to NUFC’s, than Newcastle are to those paying the six highest.

Of course everything is about money in the end AND it is the only way you can compete long-term.

It is vital as well of course that revenues increase as rapidly as possible at Newcastle United, as especially with FFP, you simply can’t compete on transfer fees and wages without massively increasing the cash coming in.

Against all odds Eddie Howe produced that fourth place Champions League qualifying finish last season, despite having a squad that cost far less than so many of their rivals and NUFC with a wage bill swamped by these rivals.

That success on the pitch has been key to help significantly increase the revenues for this season, when it comes to so many revenue streams, from matchday to commercial to merit (where you finish in the various competitions).

Even if this season, Newcastle United hadn’t experienced the worst ever injury list in the club’s history (plus Tonali’s ban on top of that), finishing around eighth would have been a fair expectation, based on the resources available to Eddie Howe. It is up to you to judge how much more slack you could potentially currently allow the NUFC boss, when faced with so many matches but so few available players.

If/when Newcastle United are up amongst the top four or five when it comes to cost of squad and wage bills, only then could anybody dare to suggest that finishing outside the top six is failure.

Last season was a stunning achievement by Eddie Howe and his players.

This season?

I think everybody has to accept that top eight would be success for Newcastle United for sure, whilst taking all factors into consideration, top half if probably still relative success for now.

That doesn’t mean that we should all accept whatever as our fate, simply because the top half dozen clubs are still so financially dominant and the missing list of players has been a crazy burden for Eddie Howe.

He will be telling everybody within the club, especially the players, that we are only halfway through the season and everything to play for still.

This season, Newcastle have already defeated (in all competitions) the likes of Man City, Arsenal, Man U (twice) and Chelsea, as well as PSG. No reason why Newcastle United can’t once again punch above their weight (transfer fees and wages paid compared to others) on the pitch and produce the (football) results to take NUFC back up the table.