The three greatest Newcastle United stars I played with – Steve Watson

Steve Watson played alongside some brilliant players at St James’ Park.

Now he has been asked to select the three very best Newcastle United stars he had as teammates.

This is part of a feature he has done for Everton’s official media ahead of tonight’s match, also picking three of their former stars he played alongside.

Official Everton site – 7 December 2023:

Ahead of Thursday’s Premier League clash between Everton and Newcastle United we asked Steve Watson – who played for both clubs – to select a combined six-a-side team made up of three players he played with from each side.

Shay Given – Newcastle United

Steve Watson: “It’s a tough pick between Nigel Martyn and Shay Given, but Shay shades it. He was an unbelievable shot-stopper. So athletic and dynamic. Nigel was more of a calm and composed presence, they were chalk and cheese in many ways. But I’ve always said, when asked, that Shay was the best I have played with.”

David Weir – Everton

Steve Watson: “We had a lot of good defenders, but I would say because of his organisation, maturity and ability, I’d go with David Weir. He was a much better player than people actually give him credit for.”

Peter Beardsley – Newcastle United

Steve Watson: “My favourite player to have played with. He was a genius. Brilliant at 11-a-side and he’d be untouchable in six-a-side. Two great feet and a fantastic attitude, if he lost the ball he’d work tirelessly to get back and get it. I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

Tim Cahill – Everton

Steve Watson: “Timmy came for a snip and got better and better every season. He worked his socks off in training to improve his game. He scored goals, but he would do the nasty part of the game as well.”

Alan Shearer – Newcastle United

Steve Watson: “Goals win games and the best goalscorer in Premier League history, so far at least, is Shearer. He was a goal machine. You could hit the ball up to him from anywhere and he would hold onto it. Everyone remembers the goals but his hold-up play was exceptional. David Ginola was a close shout to be included but you couldn’t not have Shearer.”

Wayne Rooney – Everton

Steve Watson: “He trained with us when he was 15, and was knocking seasoned defenders on the floor. We knew then he was going to be special and he didn’t disappoint. Supremely talented, extremely focused and single-minded. He broke so many records and it was great to be part of him coming through.”

I can’t argue with any of the three Newcastle choices that Steve Watson made.

Anybody out there disagree with his selections from that Kevin Keegan era?