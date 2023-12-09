Opinion

The fine margins we don’t like to accept in football – Just look at Tottenham and Newcastle United

Tottenham had a massively disappointing 2022/23 Premier League season.

Newcastle United had an outstanding 2022/23 Premier League season.

I don’t think any / many people would disagree with these two statements.

Especially not the fans of the two clubs concerned.

Newcastle United fans at the end of May 2023 feeling like their team and club had taken a massive leap forward.

Whilst Tottenham fans seeing exactly the opposite for their team and club at that point.

Yet again though I think there is a failure to accept just how fine the margins are in football.

Indeed, look at Newcastle United and their Champions League campaign.

If say the referee hadn’t somehow decided eight minutes should be added AND then make that woeful penalty decision, Newcastle United would already have one foot in the knockout stages. Indeed, if also those two late chances at home to Dortmund had gone in off the woodwork, instead of both time bouncing off the woodwork, then Newcastle would have been through to the last 16 as group winners with a match to spare.

As I say, fine margins. Which sometimes go against you and sometimes for you…

For example, look at Tottenham and Newcastle United last season in the Premier League.

Have a look at the final 2022/23 Premier League table:

Now just imagine if two results had been different across that entire season.

If instead of Newcastle United winning home and away against Tottenham, it had been the other way round.

Instead of eighth and out of Europe altogether, Tottenham fans would have been saying how unlucky they had been to finish in fifth and only one point outside the Champions League places behind Liverpool.

As for Newcastle United fans, they would have seen their team end up in sixth place and be thinking if only they had won either match against Tottenham it would have meant Champions League and not Europa League action in the 2023/24 season.

Funny old game.