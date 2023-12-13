News

The 14 Champions League clubs who have qualified – Two of five to join them tonight

There are 19 Champions League clubs who can still win the competition.

That will change though tonight.

It will be reduced to 16 Champions League clubs who could potentially win it.

These are the 14 Champions League clubs to have already qualified for the knockout stages that will kick off in February 2024:

Bayern Munich

FC Copenhagen

Real Madrid

Napoli

Real Sociedad

Inter Milan

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Atletico Madrid

Lazio

Borussia Dortmund

FC Barcelona

Arsenal

PSV

Five different Champions League clubs could fill the other two places tonight, with groups F and H where the action is.

This is how Champions League Group H looks:

Barcelona are already through and all eyes are on Porto v Shakhtar tonight.

Level on points but Porto won the first meeting between the two clubs, so they are above on the head to head basis and only need to draw to qualify. Shakhtar have to win.

Then this is how Champions League Group F looks:

So three Champions League clubs fighting for one qualifying spot, as Dortmund have already qualified.

If PSG win away at Dortmund, then it doesn’t matter what happens in the other game, the French club would go through with the Bundesliga side.

If Newcastle win and Dortmund don’t lose, then NUFC go through.

If Newcastle and PSG lose, then AC Milan go through.