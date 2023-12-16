News

Sven Botman stunning stats as he returns – Newcastle United with AND without the Dutch defender

Sven Botman was outstanding last season.

Just one of many outstanding Eddie Howe signings.

Sven Botman arguably player of the season for 2022/23.

So it has been a massive blow with injury limiting the Dutch defender to starting just six of the 24 NUFC matches so far this season (in all competitions).

However, just how big a miss has been, are there any stats to help us evaluate his contribution.

Well helpfully, Sky Sports have produced this stats update of Newcastle United with AND without Sven Botman…

On Friday, one big bit of positive news on the injury / fitness front came from Craig Hope of The Mail, he said his information was that Sven Botman was now very close to returning to the matchday squad, with even a chance he may make the bench today.

Taking all the injury / fitness information together, it appeared to mean that today’s Newcastle team v Fulham will come from amongst the following group:

Dubravka, Karius, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak, Dummett, Hall, Longstaff, Burn, Ritchie, Wilson

Whilst he may not be in the running for the starting eleven today, you would imagine.

A further positive update on Sven Botman from Newcastle United this time, ahead of kick-off against Fulham, via their social media.

A massive boost for Eddie Howe, if indeed Sven Botman is now returning and everything crossed that he stays fit.