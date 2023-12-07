News

Sunderland v Newcastle United – Official announcement on date, time and TV details confirmed

Sunderland v Newcastle United match details have now been confirmed.

It has been selected for live TV and will be shown on ITV.

The Sunderland v Newcastle game to be played on Saturday 6 January 2024 with a 12.45pm kick-off.

No news on ticket allocation for Newcastle fans, nor when they will go on sale.

Official club announcement on Sunderland v Newcastle – 7 December 2023:

‘A date has been confirmed for Newcastle United’s FA Cup third round tie with Sunderland.

Eddie Howe’s side will head to the Stadium of Light for the first Wear-Tyne derby since the 2015/16 season, with kick-off set for 12:45pm GMT on Saturday, 6th January 2024.

The hotly-anticipated clash with the Black Cats has also been selected for live television broadcast, and will be shown live on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX.

The game is one of six televised third round ties taking place between Thursday, 4th January and Monday, 8th January.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(If winning at Chelsea in the quarter-final: Carabao Cup Semi-Final (first leg) – w/c 8 January 2024 and Carabao Cup Semi-Final (second leg) – w/c 21 January 2024)