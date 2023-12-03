News

Sunderland v Newcastle tickets – This is how big Newcastle United FA Cup away allocation should be

After Sunday’s FA Cup third round draw, the big topic will now be Sunderland v Newcastle tickets.

Yes, after a gap of eight years, the two clubs set to finally meet again.

Obviously it was never going to happen in a league setting for some time to come and so the cups the only possibility.

So who will get Sunderland v Newcastle tickets in the away end at the Stadium of Light?

The game is set to be played the first weekend in January 2024, looks like either Saturday 6 January or Sunday 7 January.

It looks nailed on for live TV coverage, the plucky small club underdog at home to a big club.

However, demand will for sure exceed supply no matter how big the away allocation is of Sunderland v Newcastle tickets.

Which brings us to just how many tickets we can expect to get?

Well…

The Stadium of Light has a capacity of around 49,000, although this is rarely, if ever, a factor down the road. In terms of getting tested.

Then the FA Cup rules say that away fans should get 15% of any stadium capacity.

Which should make it around 7,350 (15% of 49,000) Sunderland v Newcastle tickets as the away allocation.

However, this isn’t always the case in reality.

When an away club in the past challenged their lowered away allocation for an FA Cup match, this was what a spokesman for the competition said:

“FA Cup rules allow for an away allocation of up to 15% of the home stadium.

“However this is subject to the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG) agreeing to that ticket allocation number.

“The SAG is made up of services such as the local council, police, fire brigade and the club amongst others and issues the stadium’s health and safety certificate.”

So, we await with interest…