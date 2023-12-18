News

Sunderland v Newcastle tickets selling fast – This is away fan availability left after an hour on sale

Sunderland v Newcastle tickets went on sale to away fans this morning.

At 10am (Monday 18 December 2023), season ticket holders with 45+ loyalty points able to queue online and buy them.

Friday had seen the official announcement (see below) that Newcastle United have been allocated 6,000 Sunderland v Newcastle tickets in the North Stand upper and lower tiers, including around 720 seats in the premium Black Cats Bar hospitality area in the same stand.

No surprise to see tickets swiftly selling, with at 11am after an hour of sales, only 1519 tickets showing still available.

Many Newcastle United fans with less than 45 loyalty points left sweating, as the next points drop is at 4pm this afternoon, though the club haven’ specified what the minimum points requirement will be then, if any tickets available.

As ever, the lack of transparency from the club on ticket issues leaving Newcastle fans wondering exactly what was / is the reality of number of Sunderland v Newcastle tickets available to ordinary season ticket holders, with claims (for example below) of nearer four and a half thousand actually available for sale at 10am.

I would be certainly interested to know whether any season ticket holder managed to get one of the 720 seats in the Black Cats Bar hospitality area….

Needs an honest breakdown from the club to spare accusations thrown around.

If only, what’s the total staying ‘in-house’ and is there an allocation set aside for certain groups? News of 6k tickets secured for us is a bit misleading if they aren’t all going on general sale. https://t.co/toKTzyxQ3y — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) December 18, 2023

Club official announcement on away allocation of Sunderland v Newcastle tickets – 15 December 2023:

Newcastle United have been given an allocation of 6,000 seats for the Emirates FA Cup third round tie at Sunderland in January.

The Magpies travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday 6th January 2024 (kick-off 12:45pm GMT), making their first visit to Wearside since 2015.

Since the cup draw, the club has worked closely with Sunderland AFC and relevant authorities to maximise the visitors’ allocation, ensuring Eddie Howe’s side will be backed by one of the biggest ever Tyne-Wear derby away crowds.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

To support the safe transit of 6,000 away fans and to alleviate congestion on the region’s public transport network, Northumbria Police has imposed strict conditions that all visiting supporters attending the match must travel on a free return bus service between St. James’ Park and the Stadium of Light. This service will be organised and funded by Newcastle United.

As part of Northumbria Police’s safety conditions, Newcastle United supporters who are successful in purchasing an away match ticket will only receive their valid match ticket from Newcastle United staff on board the official bus service after boarding at St. James’ Park on matchday.

Accordingly, supporters who are successful in purchasing a ticket will first receive a bus ticket (issued to the lead booker for grouped purchases). This will enable supporters to access the official bus service at St. James’ Park on the morning of the match.

Bus tickets will include the ticket holder’s name, supporter number and a designated arrival time slot at St. James’ Park in preparation for departure. Match tickets will be distributed shortly after boarding.

Without such conditions in place, the club’s allocation would have been capped by Northumbria Police at a significantly lower 2,500 seats.

Newcastle United apologises for any inconvenience this mandated process may cause. The club does not expect the imposed conditions to set a precedent for any future league fixtures between the teams.

Ahead of the match, Newcastle United staff are working hard to ensure supporters have a positive experience, including getting to and from the match as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible.

It is also expected that the Box Office will be extremely busy during the ticket sale period.

The club thanks supporters in advance for their patience, understanding and cooperation.

TICKET INFORMATION

Newcastle United have been allocated 6,000 seats in the North Stand upper and lower tiers, including around 720 seats in the premium Black Cats Bar hospitality area in the same stand.

General admission tickets will be priced at £32 for adults, £29 for over-65s, £24 for under-22s and £14 for under-16s. Please note that anyone under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders with 45 or more away points at book.nufc.co.uk from 10am GMT on Monday 18th December.

Points will be reduced daily at 10am and 4pm, excluding weekends and Christmas Day, subject to availability.

Due to the strict ticketing conditions imposed by Northumbria Police, we regret to inform supporters that they will not be able to select their preferred seat, block or tier.

Valid match tickets will be distributed by club staff once on board official buses and supporters are asked to use only the seat they have been allocated.

Newcastle United kindly asks supporters to refrain from attempting to purchase tickets in home areas of the Stadium of Light. Any away fans found in home areas will be ejected from the stadium in line with ground regulations.

TRAVEL INFORMATION

As part of Northumbria Police’s safety conditions, visiting supporters attending the match must travel to and from the Stadium of Light using a free return bus service funded by Newcastle United.

If successful in purchasing a match ticket via book.nufc.co.uk, supporters will first receive a bus ticket for the free official bus service (issued to the lead booker for grouped purchases), which will depart from St. James’ Park on the morning of the match.

The bus ticket will state the ticket holders name, supporter number and a designated arrival time slot. Alcohol will not be permitted on board.

Services will leave from St. James’ Park from 9.30am on Saturday 6th January, with a final service departing at 11am. Supporters MUST arrive at St. James’ Park by no later than 10:45am (15 minutes before the final departure time) as there will be no other way to collect a valid match ticket.

Once on board, Newcastle United staff will distribute match tickets.

Tickets cannot be obtained in any other way and there will be no collections for visiting supporters at the Stadium of Light.

After the match, buses will be in position outside North Stand exits to make the return journey back to St. James’ Park. Supporters are encouraged to board the buses promptly upon exit from the Stadium of Light.

Any relevant holdbacks at the Stadium of Light will be communicated at the earliest opportunity.

TRAVEL GROUPS

Travel groups will also NOT be in operation for this match. In order to sit together at the Stadium of Light, supporters in friends and family groups must arrive at St. James’ Park and board the official bus service together. Once on board, club staff will endeavour to distribute tickets to such groups on request.

TICKETS AND TRAVEL FOR DISABLED SUPPORTERS

The club has been allocated 28 wheelchair/ambulant spaces with the provision of one free personal assistant space for eligible disabled supporters. All personal assistants must be over the age of 18.

The club will ensure there is suitable transport for disabled supporters and is liaising with Newcastle United Disabled Supporters Association (NUDSA).

Disabled supporters should apply for tickets as per the usual purchasing process. Further information will be provided in due course.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What if I don’t want to travel by bus?

As part of Northumbria Police’s safety conditions, visiting supporters attending the match must

travel to and from the Stadium of Light using a free return bus service funded by Newcastle United.

Confirmed and potential Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Monday 8 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(Guessing would be) Monday 15 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Potential FA Cup third round replay

Monday 22 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final second leg

Saturday 27 January 2024 (Weekend of) -FA Cup fourth round

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

(***As you can see, if United win at Chelsea on Tuesday, it then guarantees a two-legged semi-final. Whilst a win at Sunderland would guarantee another game in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with even the possibility of another ‘bonus’ match if Newcastle draw at Sunderland and then beat them in a St James’ Park replay. Certainly no Newcastle United fan will be complaining if wins at Chelsea and Sunderland lead to more matches…)