Sunderland v Newcastle – Bubble trouble?

It is Sunderland v Newcastle exactly three weeks today.

The FA Cup match producing the first derby match in eight years.

On Friday we found out how big the ticket allocation would be for this Sunderland v Newcastle match.

Whilst FA rules state that away clubs in the FA Cup are entitled to 15% of the stadium capacity, which would have been around 7,300 for the 49k Stadium of Light, fair to say that NUFC fans were more than happy to get 6,000 tickets.

As is often the case in these situations of local derbies and/or high risk cup matches, the Police / SAG (Safety Advisory Group) invariably overrule that and the away side ends up with far fewer tickets.

Whilst the reaction from Newcastle fans to the number of away tickets was overwhelmingly positive, Sunderland fans not so impressed at the thought of six thousand NUFC fans inside their stadium.

However, there was one thing that many fans on both sides of the black and white / red and white divide agreed upon.

That is, concerns that this was a bubble match.

That being a reference to how the away fans will get to the match.

All Newcastle United fans HAVE to travel on official coaches and only once they are onboard will they get their tickets.

Apparently, Newcastle United fans would have only been allowed 2,500 tickets by the Police / SAG, unless the bubble travel was agreed for the 6,000 to not be allowed to travel as they chose.

This isn’t a new thing and has happened to various clubs.

It brings into play reducing the chance of trouble between rival fans and civil liberties.

What is fair and reasonable?

Now back in the days of terracing, there would regularly be 6,000 or more Newcastle fans heading to Wearside, however, since the Premier League and all seater stadiums, we have now become used to no more than 3,000 away tickets for pretty much any PL match.

In any other walk of life, dictating how somebody has to travel to an event is pretty much unheard of, whether it is sport, music or whatever (interested to hear in the comments section of any examples anybody can give).

Back when we still had regular Sunderland v Newcastle derbies, there was a split between those who were happy to take the option of coaches in and out of Wearside, whilst others preferring to make their own way, many of them on the Metro and others by whatever means.

You can understand why the Police are keen on the bubble idea but is it fair and reasonable to dictate to Newcastle United fans what they want to do before the match?

In the club statement (see below), they claim this won’t set a precedent for the future.

However, try telling Northumbria Police that!

If all goes fine and no / minimal trouble, I don’t think it takes a genius to work out that no matter how many years later the next derby is, the Police will for sure be saying, well look at how well the bubble worked last time…

I know it might sound unlikely BUT there will be Newcastle United fans who actually live within walking distance of the Stadium of Light and instead of choosing to make a ten minute walk or whatever to this derby match, whenever they like. Instead they will have to travel to Newcastle hours earlier, then get on a coach that will go past their house and get them into the stadium hours before kick-off. This is an extreme but countless other Newcastle fans (and Mackems if the match was at SJP, as a replay would be if needed this time) will have to make unnecessary travel diversions due to having to travel by coach.

Never mind the countless Newcastle fans who would have wanted to meet up wherever for a ‘few’ drinks and then jump on the Metro.

The bubble is here and potentially here to stay.

Club official announcement on away allocation of Sunderland v Newcastle tickets – 15 December 2023:

Newcastle United have been given an allocation of 6,000 seats for the Emirates FA Cup third round tie at Sunderland in January.

The Magpies travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday 6th January 2024 (kick-off 12:45pm GMT), making their first visit to Wearside since 2015.

Since the cup draw, the club has worked closely with Sunderland AFC and relevant authorities to maximise the visitors’ allocation, ensuring Eddie Howe’s side will be backed by one of the biggest ever Tyne-Wear derby away crowds.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

To support the safe transit of 6,000 away fans and to alleviate congestion on the region’s public transport network, Northumbria Police has imposed strict conditions that all visiting supporters attending the match must travel on a free return bus service between St. James’ Park and the Stadium of Light. This service will be organised and funded by Newcastle United.

As part of Northumbria Police’s safety conditions, Newcastle United supporters who are successful in purchasing an away match ticket will only receive their valid match ticket from Newcastle United staff on board the official bus service after boarding at St. James’ Park on matchday.

Accordingly, supporters who are successful in purchasing a ticket will first receive a bus ticket (issued to the lead booker for grouped purchases). This will enable supporters to access the official bus service at St. James’ Park on the morning of the match.

Bus tickets will include the ticket holder’s name, supporter number and a designated arrival time slot at St. James’ Park in preparation for departure. Match tickets will be distributed shortly after boarding.

Without such conditions in place, the club’s allocation would have been capped by Northumbria Police at a significantly lower 2,500 seats.

Newcastle United apologises for any inconvenience this mandated process may cause. The club does not expect the imposed conditions to set a precedent for any future league fixtures between the teams.

Ahead of the match, Newcastle United staff are working hard to ensure supporters have a positive experience, including getting to and from the match as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible.

It is also expected that the Box Office will be extremely busy during the ticket sale period.

The club thanks supporters in advance for their patience, understanding and cooperation.

TICKET INFORMATION

Newcastle United have been allocated 6,000 seats in the North Stand upper and lower tiers, including around 720 seats in the premium Black Cats Bar hospitality area in the same stand.

General admission tickets will be priced at £32 for adults, £29 for over-65s, £24 for under-22s and £14 for under-16s. Please note that anyone under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders with 45 or more away points at book.nufc.co.uk from 10am GMT on Monday 18th December.

Points will be reduced daily at 10am and 4pm, excluding weekends and Christmas Day, subject to availability.

Due to the strict ticketing conditions imposed by Northumbria Police, we regret to inform supporters that they will not be able to select their preferred seat, block or tier.

Valid match tickets will be distributed by club staff once on board official buses and supporters are asked to use only the seat they have been allocated.

Newcastle United kindly asks supporters to refrain from attempting to purchase tickets in home areas of the Stadium of Light. Any away fans found in home areas will be ejected from the stadium in line with ground regulations.

TRAVEL INFORMATION

As part of Northumbria Police’s safety conditions, visiting supporters attending the match must travel to and from the Stadium of Light using a free return bus service funded by Newcastle United.

If successful in purchasing a match ticket via book.nufc.co.uk, supporters will first receive a bus ticket for the free official bus service (issued to the lead booker for grouped purchases), which will depart from St. James’ Park on the morning of the match.

The bus ticket will state the ticket holders name, supporter number and a designated arrival time slot. Alcohol will not be permitted on board.

Services will leave from St. James’ Park from 9.30am on Saturday 6th January, with a final service departing at 11am. Supporters MUST arrive at St. James’ Park by no later than 10:45am (15 minutes before the final departure time) as there will be no other way to collect a valid match ticket.

Once on board, Newcastle United staff will distribute match tickets.

Tickets cannot be obtained in any other way and there will be no collections for visiting supporters at the Stadium of Light.

After the match, buses will be in position outside North Stand exits to make the return journey back to St. James’ Park. Supporters are encouraged to board the buses promptly upon exit from the Stadium of Light.

Any relevant holdbacks at the Stadium of Light will be communicated at the earliest opportunity.

TRAVEL GROUPS

Travel groups will also NOT be in operation for this match. In order to sit together at the Stadium of Light, supporters in friends and family groups must arrive at St. James’ Park and board the official bus service together. Once on board, club staff will endeavour to distribute tickets to such groups on request.

TICKETS AND TRAVEL FOR DISABLED SUPPORTERS

The club has been allocated 28 wheelchair/ambulant spaces with the provision of one free personal assistant space for eligible disabled supporters. All personal assistants must be over the age of 18.

The club will ensure there is suitable transport for disabled supporters and is liaising with Newcastle United Disabled Supporters Association (NUDSA).

Disabled supporters should apply for tickets as per the usual purchasing process. Further information will be provided in due course.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

