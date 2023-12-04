News

Sunderland sack Tony Mowbray ahead of facing Newcastle United – Steve Bruce available

Tony Mowbray has been sacked by Sunderland.

An official statement released by the club (see below) on Monday night revealing the news.

The Tony Mowbray sacking comes the day after Sunderland drew Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

A familiar trick regularly used in the past by the Mackems, looking for a new manager bounce ahead of facing Newcastle United.

Interesting to see what happens in these next few weeks ahead of that derby game which will be played on the weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024.

It all seems a little bizarre as Sunderland got a draw away at Millwall at the weekend which wasn’t a terrible result, whilst despite poor form bringing only two wins and five defeats in the last nine league games, Sunderland are only three points off a play-off spot.

I wonder who they have in mind?

A certain Steve Bruce is available…

Sunderland official Tony Mowbray statement – 4 December 2023:

Sunderland AFC has this evening parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray.

The Club would like thank Tony for the positive contribution he has made throughout the past two seasons alongside his assistant Mark Venus, who also departs.

Both will always be welcome back at the Stadium of Light and we wish them well for the future.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman commented: “All at SAFC have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tony and he is quite rightly held in high regard by our players and staff, and our supporters.

“After arriving at an uncertain time, he helped guide us to the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs and played an important role in developing our team. This was a difficult decision to make, but we remain loyal to our ambition and our strategy, and felt that now was the right moment to take this step.

“We are now focused on identifying the right candidate and we will continue to support our coaching team and players throughout the interim period.”

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus added: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Tony for his hard work and commitment to Sunderland, a place where he will always be welcome.

“As custodians of our great club, we believe in our long-term strategy that we hope will ensure sustainability and success for SAFC. Central to that approach is a relentless demand for a high performance culture to be implemented throughout the Club and the development of a strong playing identity that you, our loyal supporters, can all be proud of.

“Your continued support will also be fundamental to that progress and we look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at the Stadium of Light throughout the festive period and as we enter 2024.”

Supported by the Club’s existing coaching team, Mike Dodds will lead the first-team’s training and match preparations until the process to appoint a new Head Coach has concluded.