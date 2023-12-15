Opinion

Sunderland fans react to Newcastle United fans getting 6,000 tickets for derby – A must read

Sunderland fans have been reacting to the announcement of how many tickets Newcastle United fans have been allocated for the FA Cup match on 6 January 2024.

Friday’s reveal seeing 6,000 tickets allocated to NUFC supporters.

I was interested to see what Sunderland fans had been saying about the news, I wasn’t disappointed!

The fact that Friday also brought news that the Mackems are set to appoint top notch manager Michael Beale, only adding to the laughs…

Sunderland fans reacting via their RTG message board:

‘Oh my god.

This is an absolute catastrophe.’

‘6 f…ing thousand’

‘F…ing Joke.

F… off.

Beale can f… off as well.’

‘6k mags, f…ing hell this day is a beauty.’

‘They’ve done it to dilute the Beale stuff.’

‘Beale

6k mag allocation

Happy Friday lads.’

‘Can’t belive we give them the whole north stand.’

‘Reciprocal arrangement if replay needed.’

‘Probably less than a 5% chance of that happening, let’s be real.’

‘What a sh.. couple of hours.’

‘Get f…ed. Feel like not bothering now.’

‘Disgusting how season card holders have to be moved to accommodate them.’

‘Who the f… allowed that.

Our club have f… all backbone like.’

‘You know you’ve f…ed up your managerial appointment when you release this to distract people.’

‘The club is run by absolute scum.’

‘We can’t complain if they’re replicating 6k for a replay. Although we can complain (if the replay happens which we know it probably won’t) and we get sent 2k.’

‘Can’t wait to see Beale staring at the ground as Isak slots home their 5th goal.’

‘Absolutely disgraceful.

Being moved out of my own season card seat to accommodate them f…ers.’

‘Black cats bar shut too.’

‘Having to move for them knackers, FFS man.’

‘I honestly think KLD needs to sell the club to someone more competent. His lack of judgement and reading the room is coming to the fore now.’

‘Can the black and white safety bloke, paid for by the club I pay my season ticket money to, explain why we have restricted clubs to 2,000 on the grounds of safety but have bent over backwards to please these f…ers?’

‘Load of terrorist sympathisers on the pitch after they score. Class, can’t wait.’

‘KLD can get f…ed. He’s a shambles.’

‘Club deserve all the stick they’re going to get for this. Absolute joke.’

‘3 days ago I was excited about bringing in the best young coach in Europe here and now I think we should be putting a protest at the next home game. Astonishing own goal.’

‘I seem to remember on many occasions when we were in League One home teams moving their fans to accommodate us, didn’t hear much bleating then.’

‘I’m absolutely f…ing foaming over this

Boycott.’

‘Joke of a decision but is it any surprise mags get what they want these days?

There will be loads of trouble with 6k of those tossers.’

‘£32 a ticket.’

‘Let’s get a manager for free who fails then charge top whack for 3rd round tickets’

‘I think £25 would have been enough.’

‘On no planet would the mags allow us that many at their place, and the busies would make sure we couldn’t.’

‘Beale and this in one day. Kick to the conkers then a toe punt to the temple.’

‘Shambles give teams their proper allocation for league games now then. Joke of a club apart from the players which is ultimately most important a suppose.’

‘I’m not saying I agree with it but it would have been a similar situation with any other club who have a large away support. You’d think the club would have made a better plan mind.’

‘What a Friday this has turned out to be!….instead of reaching for the cans, I’m going straight for the Absinthe!’

‘I f…ing hate this club at times like. The contempt we show our own fans is unforgivable.’

‘We definitely wouldn’t have got anywhere near 6,000 if this was or goes to a replay at SJP.’

‘Aye and I bet the police would say it was “too risky” or some sh..e.

Mag infiltration at all levels.’

‘May as well give them the home dressing room as well.’

‘Boro were restricted to 3k in the day cup on safety grounds. That’s the precedent.

They’ve got no regard for us as supporters whatsoever, and they prove it again and again and again.’

‘I’m being moved out my seat I’ve had for years where I sit among blokes I’ve know for years

Disgusting man.’

‘Kyril has took it to new levels.

Being caught out lying to fans faces not long after taking over shouldve set alarm bells ringing tbf.’

‘Opening up hospitality for them is disgraceful like.’

‘It’s absolutely disgraceful mate. I bet the scruffs end up smashing the place up aswell.’

‘If it was the other way round we’d expect 6k.

Wtf is everyone moaning about ?

Always been like this in the cup.

My only issue is if there are 3k empty seats for segregation.’

‘They really dont deserve the support they get, its sickening at times.’

‘Finally got their way. Bets there’s not even any outrague from the mags groups this time because they’ll be buzzed to have 6k tickets.

All the hard work between the supporter groups all those years ago all gone to sh.. in one game. No way do you come back form a bubble trip once it’s put in once.’

‘Never again will be club be able to restrict Boro, Leeds, Coventry etc… to 2000.

This demonstrates we can safely cater for 6000 of the worst fans in the country, so no other club should ever have reduced allocations again.’

‘Been that desperate to get it out to dilute the Beale stuff they haven’t even bothered to say how NS can shift seats man.

Club is riddled with clowns like.’

‘I’m not going. I’m not taking my son to his first derby. I genuinely don’t believe it’ll be safe to do so.’

‘Imagine Liverpool giving Man Utd the Kop.’

‘So Black Cats bar will be Mags….and our season ticket holders have to move….what a shambles.’

‘Bad, bad day. Honestly feel grim.’

‘It happens all over the country for FA Cup games when the away allocation is higher than for league games. I don’t know why people cannot grasp this.’

‘I find it a staggering decision from the club, the safety services and the police. It’s absolutely asking for trouble and damage. Someone’s job is on the line if it all goes horribly wrong.’

‘This is the worst Ive felt as a SAFC fan for a long time and theres been a bad few days to say the least. First Beale and now loyal Sunderland fans who may have had a season ticket in the North Stand since the stadium opened being told to shift to accomodate that mob is beyond grim.’

‘Absolutely abhorrent decision.

They should never be forgiven giving in to the Newcastle Mafia.’

‘Wonder how much the sweetener was that ended up in Kyril and Juans brown bag from the Saudis. Disgrace.’

‘clubs sold out its own fans. dark dark day.’

‘Fingers crossed the bus drivers call another strike.’

‘Don’t want to go down realms of conspiracy theories, but do they want trouble within reason? To justify future ban on away fans? I simply don’t get the incentive from the police otherwise. Obviously they won’t want women and kids etc. getting hurt because peoples careers would be on the line, but let’s say a significant number of arrests and a few flashpoints .. ‘this fixture is no longer safe to have away fans again!’’

‘The police wanted to give them 2.5k.

If SAFC sided with the police this would have happened.

Instead pressure or backhanders from the Saudis has prevailed.’

The Mag – Earlier today (Friday 15 December 2023):

It has now been revealed how many away fans will get Sunderland v Newcastle tickets.

FA rules state that away clubs in the FA Cup are entitled to 15% of the stadium capacity.

That would have been around 7,300 for the 49k Stadium of Light.

However, the local Police / SAG (Safety Advisory Group) can effectively to reduce that by any number they want, on safety ground, fear of trouble etc etc.

Today’s announcement states NUFC fans will get 6,000 Sunderland v Newcastle tickets.

So I think most Newcastle fans will be pretty relieved that it wasn’t more like 3,000, as had been rumoiured.

However…

One big condition.

All Newcastle United fans HAVE to travel on official coaches and only once they are onboard will they get their tickets.

Club official announcement on away allocation of Sunderland v Newcastle tickets – 15 December 2023:

Newcastle United have been given an allocation of 6,000 seats for the Emirates FA Cup third round tie at Sunderland in January.

The Magpies travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday 6th January 2024 (kick-off 12:45pm GMT), making their first visit to Wearside since 2015.

Since the cup draw, the club has worked closely with Sunderland AFC and relevant authorities to maximise the visitors’ allocation, ensuring Eddie Howe’s side will be backed by one of the biggest ever Tyne-Wear derby away crowds.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

To support the safe transit of 6,000 away fans and to alleviate congestion on the region’s public transport network, Northumbria Police has imposed strict conditions that all visiting supporters attending the match must travel on a free return bus service between St. James’ Park and the Stadium of Light. This service will be organised and funded by Newcastle United.

As part of Northumbria Police’s safety conditions, Newcastle United supporters who are successful in purchasing an away match ticket will only receive their valid match ticket from Newcastle United staff on board the official bus service after boarding at St. James’ Park on matchday.

