Sunderland fans group raise Newcastle United questions with their club

A Sunderland fans group has released a statement after the announcement of ticketing arrangements for Newcastle United fans.

The first derby in eight years taking place on Saturday 6 January 2023 with a 12.45pm kick-off.

The Sunderland fans group RAWA (Red And White Army) not happy at all…

Sunderland fans RAWA group raise Newcastle United questions with their club with this statement:

‘A few days after the 3rd Round FA Cup draw rumours began to emerge about a large allocation for Newcastle fans in the North Stand. RAWA appraoched the Club to offer supporters thoughts whilst in the planning stage. The Club did not take us up on that. We have also been chasing the Club for a supporter engagement meeting way before that 3rd round draw. Other than the open meeting we organised with our owner and executive team, there has not been a meeting this season. It’s not good enough.

Specific to the forthcoming derby we would like SAFC to answer the following questions.

Why did SAFC decide not to consult with any supporter groups and listen to their specific concerns?

How was the 6,000 away fans number reached and did the club try to push back on this, given there has been a level of disorder at previous derby matches which could justify a lower allocation?

Why did the club not designate the north stand upper as the only safe place to put away fans, given that this has previously been deemed safe for league games?

Are NUFC fans getting access to the Black Cats Bar itself (as opposed to just the seats)?

Will north stand season ticket holders have to pay more if the only seats that can accommodate their group are in a more expensive part of the ground?

Can north stand season ticket holders add others from the north stand in their network onto their ticket application to ensure that families and friends can sit together?

Will the club publish minutes/ details of the discussions held and the decisions taken regarding the arrangements for this fixture?’

Amongst Sunderland fans, there appears to be a lot of wilful ignorance getting shown on how these things work, what is the reality.

A few questions for this Sunderland fans group, as in, do they not realise that….

…Newcastle United fans should have been entitled to 7,300 tickets, 15% of stadium capacity?

…once Newcastle United agreed to force all travelling fans to go there and back on official free coaches provided by the club, then any safety concerns / arguments are meaningless, with all away fans travelling in a ‘bubble’?

…once Northumbria Police give the ok, no football club can then not agree to abide by the tournament rules to give a higher ticket allocation than would be the case for a league match?

…it is a regular occurrence and happens every season in the cups, where some home season ticket holders in some matches, end up getting moved to accommodate a larger than usual (in the league) away allocation?

…in the past, Sunderland fans themselves have benefitted from this, home season ticket holders moved at certain away games, allowing more Sunderland fans to get tickets?

…nothing would have been gained by their club having to listen to some Sunderland fans crying on about how unfair it is that Newcastle fans are getting a ticket allocation which is decent but less than should have been the case?