Sunderland fans flags for Newcastle United match – Flags lowered as club blocks Saudi protest

An interesting development on the Sunderland fans flags front and their plans for the Newcastle United match.

They had planned a one-off ‘full stadium’ display.

Well I suppose it is difficult to do a ‘full stadium’ one usually, with so many empty seats and nobody there to actually hold the flags in large parts of the stadium.

Anyway, the Sunderland fans flags group, Spirit of 73, had asked the club’s supporters to raise £10,000 to pay for the Newcastle United match extravaganza.

Many Sunderland fans then questioned why when the appeal reached £10,000, the asked for figure then was raised to £15,000, then raised yet again to £17,000. All kinds of scurrilous accusations flying about on Wearside but no concern of ours, leave them to it.

However, another new development now on the Sunderland fans flags plan for the NUFC match.

Many Sunderland supporters had become hysterical / delirious when the FA Cup draw was made, how they were going to really expose the shameful goings on at the Premier League club at the road. Their imaginations running riot about the massive flags that would be flying to a national and indeed international audience via live TV, abusing Newcastle United fans and the club’s owners.

Well, reality proving somewhat different.

Surely anybody with a couple of brain cells knew that this wouldn’t be allowed by the owner(s) of their club.

Sure enough, the Sunderland fans flags group now publishing a big apology (see below) to their fanbase, saying their cunning plans had been ripped up, their flags lowered.

They claim their planned flags ‘highlighting Newcastle’s ownership’ were not offensive.

Hmmm. If that was really true, I doubt any of their rabid fanbase that was imagining all kinds of glorious graphic images, would not have been very impressed.

So what would their planned NUFC ownership flags shown if not to cause offence? Maybe they planned ‘Greetings to our illustrious superior neighbours under the ownership of Amanda Staveley, the Reuben family and the Saudi Arabia PIF’?

I guess that now we will just never know…

Spirit of 73 Official Statement – 15 December 2023:

Display – Newcastle (H)

The Spirit of 37 would like to issue the following update to SAFC supporters…

Display Update

Firstly, thank you to every single fan who donated to the display fundraiser. We can confirm that there will be a full stadium (excluding north stand) display ahead of the game. This has been agreed with SAFC and we look forward to putting this display on.

During the course of the fundraising effort, there has been some confusion regarding why we changed the target amount. We want to clarify those confusions.

The only reason to increase the target amount was to give us more spending power to put on a bigger and better display.

We completely & absolutely refute any suggestion that increasing the amount was for our own benefit. All money raised is always spent on displays. Our goal as a group is to create something for fans and players to enjoy, to try to improve the matchday atmosphere and make fans proud of their club.

Our communication should’ve been better and for that we apologise.

As with any display, we submitted our plans for the game to the club. This was for a full stadium display, including an element highlighting Newcastle’s ownership. We were told by SAFC that this display was approved.

We were informed that the club no longer permitted our display plans a day later and we were forced to change them quickly so we could submit our order before the deadline. The plan was not offensive and we were obviously disappointed with this decision.

As mentioned above, there will still be a full stadium display before the match. This won’t be what we originally planned, but we will do our utmost to create an impressive spectacle.

Thank you for your support and once again, we apologise for any confusion caused.’