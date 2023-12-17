Opinion

Sunderland councillor demands Sunderland v Newcastle tickets are taken off NUFC fans – Laughable

On Friday, the away allocation of Sunderland v Newcastle tickets was announced.

Newcastle United fans given 6,000 tickets, even though FA Cup rules say that unless there is good reason not to do so, away fans should get 15% of a stadium’s capacity, which in the case of Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, is around 7,300 tickets.

As well as many other Sunderland fans who are crying, a Sunderland councillor who is also an SAFC fan and clearly a desperate attention seeker, has now humiliated himself, demanded that thousands of tickets are taken off the away allocation.

BBC News report – 16 December 2023:

Sunderland AFC is being urged to reconsider allocating thousands of FA Cup tickets to Newcastle United fans.

The North East rivals are set to play each other in the third round of the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light on 6 January.

But Sunderland city councillor Dominic McDonough branded the decision to give 6,000 tickets to Newcastle fans a “bad move”.

Sunderland said they had allocated fewer tickets than Newcastle could have claimed under FA Cup rules.

Mr McDonough said he believed the number of tickets given to Newcastle would lead to “increased tension between fans”.

He has written to Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness calling for the decision to be changed.

In his letter, he said: “The policing operation to segregate and escort 6,000 fans safely to the stadium will be huge and costly, putting unnecessary pressure on officers and club officials.

“This seems short-sighted at a time when the police are already overstretched.”

Sunderland said under FA Cup rules Newcastle had the right to claim up to 15% of the seats available.

This means the 6,000-ticket allocation is lower than the 7,306 Newcastle could have claimed at the 48,707-seater stadium.

Sunderland AFC said the decision to allocate 6,000 tickets to away fans was made following “comprehensive dialogue” with Sunderland and Newcastle Safety Advisory Groups, Northumbria Police and Newcastle United.

The club added: “An agreement is in place with NUFC to replicate a 6,000-ticket away allocation should a replay be required at St James’ Park and following consultation with the Newcastle Safety Advisory Group and Northumbria Police, all parties are planning for this eventuality.”

Away fan rules

For safety reason, away fans must travel to the match on an official bus service leaving from St James’ Park and will receive their derby ticket once on board.

Newcastle United said without these conditions, they would only have been granted 2,500 tickets.

During the match, away fans will be seated in the North Stand, meaning some Sunderland season ticket holders will be moved from their usual seats.

Mr McDonough described the decision to move fans as “baffling”.

Sunderland AFC said season ticket fans moved from the North Stand would be “guaranteed a ticket” if they selected an alternative seat.

Those affected must choose a seat between 12:00 GMT on Wednesday 20 December and 17:00 on Thursday 21 December.’

Just how embarrassing is this bloke?

This kind of thing happens around the country all the time, especially in cup matches where away fans are entitled to more tickets than in league matches.

Indeed, some of the more honest and genuine Sunderland fans have admitted this to be the case and indeed, they have benefitted in the past on numerous occasions, with home fans moved to accommodate Sunderland supporters at certain games.

As for the cost /safety.

Newcastle United are picking up the bill for all the coaches.

All the 6,000 fans have to travel to AND from Sunderland in the official coaches.

So the hassle and costs for policing with be far LESS than would have been the case if 2,500 Newcastle fans had been able to choose how they travelled there and back from Sunderland.

So we can take it that if there is a replay needed, this clown will be demanding that Sunderland fans don’t get 6,000 tickets?

Plus of course their stadium is never full, so plenty of tickets for Mackems who regularly go to matches.