Stefano Pioli – Says AC Milan ready to face best and most fervent atmosphere in Premier League

Stefano Pioli has been talking ahead of Wednesday night’s match.

AC Milan playing Newcastle United on Tyneside.

Stefano Pioli declaring ‘It is a final for us’.

It is a match that AC Milan have to win, anything less and they finish bottom of the group and out of Europe altogether.

A win for AC Milan and defeat for PSG would see Stefano Pioli and his players qualify for the Champions League, whilst if PSG picked up a point or better, then a win for AC Milan would see them drop into a Europa League play-off to try and get into the last 16 of that competition.

For Eddie Howe, he knows a draw will guarantee them a Europa League play-off for that competition’s last 16, whilst a Newcastle win and PSG failing to win at Dortmund, would see NUFC into the Champions League last 16.

Stefano Pioli declaring ‘As soon as the draw happened in summer, the boys – Tomori, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek – said that this stadium has the best and more fervent atmosphere in the Premier League’.

Here’s hoping that we as Newcastle United fans can deliver that and help inspire our players to deliver on the pitch.

Stefano Pioli speaking ahead of facing Newcastle United to official AC Milan media:

“It is a final for us.

“It is the first real turning point of the season, in the sense that staying in Europe is our aim.

“We have a chance to win, without looking at the other game [Dortmund v PSG].

“The team’s motivation, awareness, concentration and determination will be at the max.

“It is the Champions League and you take pride in certain things: preparation, concentration and the hunger to do well on such a big stage.

“It is also clear that we have a chance and that is what we are focusing on.

“Newcastle United are one of the teams that really up the intensity and performance levels at home, compared to their away games.

“They have only lost once in the Champions League at home this season against Dortmund and once in the Premier League against Liverpool.

“We are expecting there to be a good atmosphere and for our opponents to be intense, energetic and physical in how they approach the game. We need to be aware of this and ready to face this kind of team.

“We need to know that winning a game like this requires a top performance.

“As soon as the draw happened in summer, the boys – Tomori, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek – said that this stadium has the best and more fervent atmosphere in the Premier League.

“We have played at grounds like Anfield and Chelsea and Tottenham, so we know and we are ready.

“We have seen what they try and generate at the start of the game, the tone they want to set.

“We need to be ready and have a good game because we have a big opportunity and bring it home.”