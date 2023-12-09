Opinion

Spurs fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle United – Definitely worth a read!

Really enjoyed reading these comments from Spurs fans ahead of hosting Newcastle United.

I hope Sunday’s match turns out as well as they are expecting!

Spurs fans commenting via their supporters forum TheFightingCock:

‘I would expect a bit of wounded animal from the Geordies after their 3-0 defeat to Everton but we’ve got a chip on our shoulder as well. Should be a bit of a grudge match but I’ll take all the blood and tears if we get the win.’

‘As usual, Ange talked the good talk after the Hammers disasterclass, so we’ll see. Seems to me we need to jolt the line-up a bit, maybe have Kulu and Johnson swap wings to give us more width.’

‘We are going to start like a coked up train, Score a beautiful goal, miss a bunch of chances, dominate, dominate, dominate and then….

‘Somebody could be anyone is going to do a soppy back pass or dive in and get sent off or get dispossessed in our penalty area and we are going to lose by some number. Could be 1-2 but I actually rate Newcastle and they will be after a reaction after tonight so I’ll go with 1-3.’

‘So if we win this, is Howe under pressure?

Would be 6 losses in 16 games. Potentially 7 points off top four. They could be down to 9th with nearly half a season to go. Could even then go and get knocked out of the CL in the week off the back of it. A disaster.

Or do their owners realise there is a process in place. A squad ravaged by injuries to key players and useful squad players and the fact there would be 22 games remaining and keep calm?’

‘Nah, Howe’s under no pressure.

W8 D2 L5 with an absolutely decimated squad, last season is still in recent memory, he’s improving players and has the backing of them and the fans. Still in with a shout of progressing to the knock out stages of the CL, 2 games away from the League Cup final, only 4pts off 4th in the league.

Even if NUFC lose this Eddie’s job is safe as houses.’

‘It was tongue in cheek aimed at people who think Postecoglou should be if we don’t win this one.

I know Howe isn’t under pressure. He’s doing a great job and has Newcastle in a great position despite your injuries.’

‘It’s not a lack of conviction. That doesn’t really mean anything.

It’s technical ability. We need better players up front.’

‘Last night really hurt. For the first time I’ve started to lose a little faith.

We really need a win here.’

‘It’s almost like losing the best striker in Europe and not buying a replacement has started to catch up with us or something…’

‘The two injury ridden teams, one of which can’t win at home and the other who can’t win away.’

‘Got to be another defeat surely.’

‘I’m not that confident but they are in an injury crisis as well and haven’t been great away from home so you never know.’

‘Newcastle know how it works now and, on a good day, have pressing forwards that will be looking forward to the opportunity to force mistakes as we play triangles in our defensive third – especially in wide areas. I’m not sure how long we can go on with what seems to be an absolutely suicidal policy of passing it out from the back every, single, time.

Sure, it looks great when it works but I think it’s taken about 5 years off my life and gifted at least half our goals conceded this season.’

‘So the knackered bar codes vs Karting second 11.’

‘I’m going to get so drunk tomorow I won’t even know my name on Sunday, let alone watch us.’

‘They are running on fumes. I think we bounce back and get the win.’

‘You’re more confident than me. I cant see anything more than a loss. The players look clueless.’

‘Newcastle are very similar to West Spam . They dive a lot!!! Will the moaners on here blame the players if they lose or see how the referee (and VAR) cheat Tottenham once again!!!??

Because Spurs went top the FA had to stop Tottenham and they have!’

‘We’re at a horrible juncture right now and I have no faith in a large portion of our fans to hold their nerve if things don’t go our way.’

J’ust remember kids, if we do lose this game, then it’s not the managers fault.

Nothing is. Ange is above any criticism always.’

‘Must win to rescue the season from an endless pit of darkness.’

‘I don’t think things are quite as bad as some people are feeling, but clearly things were also never as good as many of us thought a month ago. Our manager gets this.

We are a new project and a work in progress. A lot of people have said this, now is the time to put our money where our mouth is, have patience and show our support.

I’m going to this, second game of the season for me. We could well win, lose or draw, haven’t a clue, but I honestly can’t wait.’

‘The mentality of no fear and endless running.

Newcastle getting a hiding.’

‘There is no better team for us to get back to winning ways really than Newcastle. I’d be more fearful playing Fulham atm.’

‘Newcastle have been playing the same xi for weeks now and haven’t had a single senior sub to put on during games.

We have to take this chance and beat them. Even Everton wrecked them 3-0.’

‘Not keen on Newcastle fans. Mouthy cu..s and remember when they beat us in 99 semi at old Trafford. Quite pleased united beat them in the final. Think I’ve heard Tottenham fans sing to them in past at st james park you’re just a town full of slappers.’

‘Surprised to see so many Newcastle fans online think we’re going to absolutely pump them.

Maybe that’s just them reigning their expectations in a bit but I was surprised. Yeah, they

‘Newcastle have less critical injuries than us for sure.’

‘They don’t even have a full XI though. Their back 4 might be Livramento, Schär, Krafth and Trippier and their only sub off the bench in like the past 3-4 games has been Ritchie.’

‘Newcastle aren’t missing a starting 11 player as critical as Maddison.

They are also in year 2 of the project so the whole squad should be more adjusted to the way they want to play.’

‘This is still a team that smashed United, Chelsea and went to PSG and got a point, when they probably should have won.

I worry about their physicality in midfield tbh. We struggled big time with Wolves because of it and Joelinton/Bruno is one of the best partnerships in the league.’

‘Newcastle have one fit centre back. They don’t have a fit left back. They are playing a kid at cm and have their starting left winger out. And their goalkeeper is out. Lol

Their injuries are definitely worse, and we have a great chance to win.’

‘Newcastle still have two really strong midfielders in Joelinton and Bruno but even though Miley has been good, he’s just a kid.

The biggest difference imo is that they have been playing in the CL without any rotation whatsoever for months now… their players will be knackered.’

‘Newcastle looked nackered against Bournemouth the other week.

But then they went and ran United ragged for 80 odd minutes and looked brilliant.

Home form and atmosphere for them is definitely a driving force. Away from home a clear difference. I’m hoping with this being 3 days after Everton and 3 days before a big CL game, they look even more tired.’

‘There’s no excuse if we lose to this bunch of stand-ins. We will have to beat a team around us soon !!’

‘Newcastle are running on fumes. Injuries and an excess of games is bashing them up. No doubt at all.

But our form and propensity to offer gifts will buoy them.

Howe does have a problem though. Wednesday is their last chance to secure Champions League qualification. One proper striker, who is prone.

I can see a sending-off but I have next to no doubt we will concede at least twice.

If we get ahead and can go 2-up, I think we might just win. I can see a nervy draw or a late loss for either side.

Neither manager shoule be under pressure, but fans and patience are not mates. A heavy loss for either side and knives may start to sharpen.’