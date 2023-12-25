News

Special Offer – Watch Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on Amazon Prime for free AND 9 other PL games

You don’t get much in this life for free but fair play to Amazon Prime for this offer on watching Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, plus another nine other Premier League Live TV matches this week for absolutely nothing (sign up HERE).

In 2019, Amazon Prime entered the Premier League UK Live market for the first time and bought the rights to two complete sets of PL fixtures.

This is their second round of fixtures for the 2023/24 season, the Boxing Day round of fixtures – which stretch from December 26 to December 28, including Newcastle United at home to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday 26 December (12.30pm kick-off).

This is the full list of games this that will be shown live on Amazon Prime, including Newcastle v Forest…

Boxing Day – Tuesday 26 December

Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm)

Bournemouth v Fulham (3pm)

Sheff Utd v Luton (3pm)

Burnley v Liverpool (5.30pm)

Man U v Villa (8pm)

Wednesday 27 December

Brentford v Wolves (7.30pm)

Chelsea v Palace (7.30pm)

Everton v Man City (8.15pm)

Thursday 28 December

Brighton v Tottenham (7.30pm)

Arsenal v West Ham (8.15pm)

With this free offer (sign up HERE), it will allow you to watch all of these 10 Premier League matches that Amazon are showing this week.

You sign up to the 30 day free trial and then if you don’t want to continue and pay the monthly fee, you can just cancel before you go beyond the 30 days, so that you then don’t pay the normal price (£8.99) for the following month of Amazon Prime.

As part of your free 30 day trial on Amazon Prime Video to watch the Newcastle v Forest and the other nine games, you will also enjoy Amazon Prime benefits including postage free shopping.

This just one of the many benefits:

Best of entertainment

Prime Video

Amazon Music Prime

Prime Reading

Best of shopping

FREE Premium Delivery

Same-Day Delivery on qualifying orders above £20 to selected postcodes

FREE Priority Delivery to ROI

Exclusive with Prime

Early access to Lightning Deals

Share benefits in your household

Unlimited storage with Amazon Photos

Click HERE to sign up for the Amazon Prime free 30 days offer.

(There are no catches and the 30 day trial period is completely free to allow you to watch the Newcastle United game and the other nine live, plus by signing up for the free offer you will also be helping to keep The Mag website totally free and available, as it will generate a little bit extra income to help finance the running costs)

***Remember as well, if you take up this Amazon Prime offer, you can also then watch all four episodes of the We Are Newcastle United documentary for free!