Opinion

So how about this all-time Newcastle United BAME 11 – What do you think?

However, let us wind the clock back to October, officially Black History Month. The month where posters of semi (unheard of) famous black people are posted up. Rolled out and rolled back in when the month ends.

Black History Month, a phrase and now event that I dislike. Dislike not because of the noble reason that it was implemented for. but the fact that it allows people to tick boxes, and not actively engage.

What about the other eleven months? Does Black History cease to exist? What about History full stop?

Last month I put together a couple of lessons for my eighteen year olds focusing on black people in sport in particular. We discussed the first black player to receive an England call up. Jack Leslie of Plymouth Argyle. We know his story as his family have been presented with a posthumous honorary cap by the FA at a recent England game.

Having watched Newcastle United through the seventies and eighties, I witnessed first hand the racist abuse of players.

In the early eighties our manager Jack Charlton, who I always liked, not only because of his socialist disposition, criticised the fans at St James’ Park for racial abuse and after one particular game said: “The sooner this club gets a black player the better.”

Tony Cunningham was duly signed but he had been presaged by the loanee Howard Gayle.

Since then, we have seen some great and not so great black players in black and white.

I was at the debut of our first ever Brazilian, Mirandinha.

I have seen Les Ferdinand and Ruel Fox rip it up in the early years of the Premier League, with Shaka Hislop in goal.

We have our very own black Geordie Shola Ameobi and many other black players in our history.

I cannot write this without mentioning Papiss Cisse and his goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, watching the game in a Portuguese bar surrounded by Chelsea fans. What a moment.

The Cheick Tiote goal against Arsenal anyone?

“If Sammy scores we’re on the pitch.”

There are just so many memories and moments.

In the current team we have players from Brazil, Sweden and England of black heritage, not forgetting our players out on loan from Australia and the Gambia. My Forest mate is a tad concerned that January is not ‘Dry” January but the month of the AFCON and seven Notts Forest players could be out.

Before losing my hair in my early twenties I had red hair. I wrote a piece published on The Mag referencing players with red hair.

So how about an all-time Newcastle United BAME 11 (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic).

So how about we put the history of our black players into the limelight and buck the tokenism of black history month.

Having had time to do some research (In the pub after work with a fellow Newcastle fan, we came up with our own Newcastle United BAME 11).

We could easily put together an abysmal 11 with Jean-Alain Boumsong and Titus Bramble at the back and Geremi midfield captain. How about Nile Ranger leading the line. John Barnes anyone?

There have been some great players from minority ethnic backgrounds to pull on the famous black and white stripes so here is my Newcastle United BAME 11.

1. Shaka Hislop

2. DeAndre Yedlin

3. Olivier Bernard (Haidara if he hadn’t been assaulted at Wigan)

4. Cheick Tiote

5. Jamaal Lascelles

6. Chancel Mbemba

7. Joelinton

8. Jacob Murphy (Ruel Fox)

9. Les Ferdinand (Andy Cole)

10. Shola Ameobi

11. Faustino Asprilla

And of course, my son 12 year old Chuks and his own Newcastle United BAME 11

1. Shaka Hislop (Because my Dad told me)

2. DeAndre Yedlin

3. Danny Rose

4. Joe Willock

5. Jamaal Lascelles

6. Chancel Mbemba

7. Joelinton

8. Christian Atsu

9. Demba Ba

10. Allan Saint-Maximin

11. Jacob Murphy