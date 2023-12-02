News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Interesting on Newcastle United ahead of this Manchester United match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on this Newcastle United game at home to Manchester United.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle United v Manchester United game.

“As someone who puts lots of emphasis on the underlying numbers when making assessments of teams with the belief that expected goals data, used correctly, can still identify big value plays in the market despite it being widely used now, I simply must back Newcastle at Evens with Sky Bet here.

“Manchester United are the form team in the Premier League with five wins in six games but there’s evidence to prove that this resurgence is based on fragile foundations, according to the data.

“A collapse in Premier League form is coming if performance levels remain the same.

“As my colleague Adam Smith explains in this fantastic data piece analysing [Man] United’s decline, their underlying numbers firmly present them as a mid-table ranked team in the Premier League.

“[Man] United lost the ‘expected goals battle’ in wins over Everton, Fulham and Sheffield United with an aggregate total scoreline reading 4.81-3.98 in favour of the three relegation contenders. Yet, somehow, the market has them priced up with a 27 per cent chance (14/5 with Sky Bet) of grabbing three points at Newcastle – a team that have just dismantled Chelsea and beaten Arsenal at St James’ Park meaning it’s now just three loses in their last 27 home matches. They’ve shipped just four goals at home this season, too.

“More so, [Man] United have failed to win away from home against a top-nine ranked side under Ten Hag in 10 attempts, to an aggregate score of 34-9.

“To my figures and ratings, Newcastle should be rated closer to 4/7 with Sky Bet to win this match, yet we can get Evens.

“Christmas may have come early.

“Score Prediction; Newcastle United 3 Man U 1”

A lot of good stuff in there, as usual, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

I agree with a lot of his reasoning on both clubs.

Ahead of the weekend PL fixtures, no Premier League club had picked up more points at home than the 18 Newcastle United have, whilst only Villa have scored more goals at home than the 18 NUFC have. Then only Liverpool have conceded less goals at home than the four Eddie Howe’s side have.

The stats both this season and these past 26 months speak for themselves at St James’ Park. In 40 Premier League matches at home Eddie Howe has only lost to Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool (x3).

Whilst with Man U there is for sure a feeling that they are getting huge luck in picking up the number of points they have done so far. As well as match officials gifting them dubious decisions, Man U have played nine of the current bottom half ten clubs in their thirteen PL matches. In the four games against top half of the table teams, Erik ten Hag’s side have lost all four, as well as the PL game at home to Palace.

However, you can also see something else clear when you look at the Premier League table…

Man U are sixth in the table and yet have a zero goal difference, you have to go down to 12th for a worse one.

Newcastle United have scored 15 more goals than Man U and conceded two less than ten Hag’s team.

This fits in with the opinion that the Sky Sports man puts forward, Man U so far carrying the luck.

To be honest, it felt like they were very lucky last season to finish as high as third. Man U had a GD of only +15, the next lowest FD of the top five was +28 for Liverpool (NUFC +35).

Newcastle United could and should win this.