Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Nottingham Forest match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on this Newcastle United game at home to Manchester United.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Forest game.

“Those that followed me in on Luton beating Newcastle 1-0 at 14/1 on Saturday, well played.

“But I must put down my trumpet and switch my view completely on Eddie Howe’s team now they are playing at home once again. It’s chalk and cheese form.

“The home crowd make such a massive difference to the intensity and bite of Newcastle’s performances.

“They’ve won their last seven Premier League games at St James’ Park, conceding just one goal. I’d be surprised if they don’t deliver at 4/9 with Sky Bet.

“The midfield battle won’t be for the faint-hearted.

“Ryan Yates vs Bruno Guimaraes will be full-blooded. No Premier League player has made more fouls per 90 than Yates (3.04) since the start of last season while Guimaraes and Yates himself are in the top five for fouls won across the Premier League during that same timeframe.

“Sky Bet aren’t taking any chances with their respective fouls and cards prices but there could be a way of attaining some value by combining their numbers in the Bet Builder. It’s 13/1 for both to be carded and 35/1 is on offer if you include the pair to make two fouls each along with picking up a booking.

“Score Prediction: Newcastle 2 Nottingham Forest 0”

A lot of good stuff in there, as usual, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

I agree with a lot of his reasoning on both clubs.

As the Sky Sports man says, he can pat himself on the back for that 1-0 Luton win prediction, even though that Alexander Isak offside decision was more than dubious.

However, the Sky Sports expert does ‘forget’ to mention that he also predicted Newcastle United to lose 2-1 in that last St James’ Park game against Fulham.

The Premier League form for the two teams these past 14 PL matches is:

Newcastle United: Played 14 Won 8 Drawn 2 Lost 4 Goals For 29 Goals Against 15

Forest: Played 14 Won 1 Drawn 5 Lost 8 Goals For 13 Goals Against 30

Whilst if we look at the form of Newcastle at home in the Premier League this season and Forest’s away record…

Newcastle United: Played 9 Won 8 Drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 22 Goals Against 4

Forest: Played 9 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 6 Goals For 7 Goals Against 19

Here’s hoping this home record continues and Newcastle can dominate from the start and put goals on the end of it.