Sky Sports expert on the money with latest Newcastle United claims?

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on this Newcastle United game away at Tottenham.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Tottenham v Newcastle game.

“Newcastle looked to be running on fumes at Goodison Park and there is little time for a breather for this stretched squad.

“Just two wins from their last 13 games away from home in all competitions doesn’t exactly inspire much confidence on the 2/1 with Sky Bet for an away win.

“Plus, Eddie Howe will also have one eye on the clash with AC Milan on Wednesday so may tweak his already tweaked squad to maintain some energy levels for that huge night.

“That said, it’s hard to trust Spurs at 23/20 to turn their likely territorial advantage into goals based on their last two home performances.

“Just two goals scored from 110 touches in the opposition box, 32 of those being shots and to a backdrop of an expected goals tally of 4.2 is damming indictment of their attackers. A draw it is.

“Pedro Porro has been threatening to find the net this season though and odds of 25/1 with Sky Bet do underplay his goalscoring chances. He’s had seven shots in the last two home fixtures, hitting the post with an effort and finding the target with two others. His turn might be close.

“Score prediction: Tottenham 2 Newcastle 2”

Some interesting stuff as normal, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

Certainly, I wouldn’t rule out a 2-2 draw today, or indeed any scoreline.

Apart from 0-0 maybe…

I think a little misleading this thing about ‘running on fumes’ at Everton on Thursday. With 78 minutes gone it just looked like a 0-0 was going to be the outcome and actually Newcastle had been the better team with the better chances in that second half, until Trippier’s two uncharacteristic mistakes gifted the two key goals. However, even after those goals in the 79th and 86th minutes, Newcastle were attacking and had great chances which Almiron and Isak failed with when doing better. It wasn’t a case of NUFC out on their feet!

Would I take a point now? Maybe.

However, I do think this is a match where Newcastle can take all three points if starting well.