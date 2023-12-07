News

Sky Sports expert is off target with latest claims on Newcastle United

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on this Newcastle United game away at Everton.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Everton v Newcastle game.

“Anthony Gordon is another example of Newcastle’s savvy recruitment philosophy.

“He returns to Goodison Park, arguably, Newcastle’s most important and dangerous attacking player.

“His game has gone to another level this season, fully embracing Eddie Howe’s intense football philosophy where Newcastle are at their best when playing on the edge.

“It’s this aggression that makes him a play in the cards market at 7/2 with Sky Bet.

“The winger has picked up six yellow cards in just 13 league appearances this season and returns to his old stomping ground with points to prove and a tinge of frustration judging by his comments after the club’s blunt three-line statement announcing his departure when signing for the Toon.

“He said: “It hurt me a bit, I’m not going to lie…for them to not even show me any credit or thank me for anything, it hurt me a little bit.”

“Up against the wily old fox Ashley Young, Gordon could get played into stepping over the discipline line.

“That 7/2 with Sky Bet is the biggest price out there in the betting jungle. Take it.

“Prediction: Everton 1 Newcastle 2”

Some interesting stuff as normal, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

No surprise that he has taken Anthony Gordon as his main focus.

However, on this occasion I don’t think the Sky Sports man has done complete research on this, leaving himself with a bit of a leaky defence.

Anthony Gordon has indeed picked up six yellow cards in Premier League matches this season, when making 12 starts and one sub appearance.

However, there is one small detail the Sky Sports expert hasn’t realised and / or hasn’t acknowledged.

In his first six Premier League starts of the season, Anthony Gordon picked up a shocking five yellow cards and was banned for the West Ham match.

However, since September in his next six PL starts, Anthony Gordon has only picked up on more booking.

Bottom line clearly is that Eddie Howe has had a word and the penny has dropped for Anthony Gordon. Not to say it is impossible for him to pick up another card on his return to Goodison Park. However, as I am sure the Sky Sports man would accept, the form of these past ten weeks doesn’t suggest it is likely.

On the other hand…

Rather strangely, Mr Jones doesn’t even mention the disciplinary record of ‘wily old fox, Ashley Young’ who will almost certainly be up against Anthony Gordon.

Ashley Young has picked up five yellows and a red this season, his disciplinary record is even worse than the Newcastle player’s!!!

Indeed, whilst Gordon has picked up just one yellow card since September, Young has picked up three yellows and a red in that same period of time. The Everton defender picking up those most recent three bookings and a sending off in his last six PL games.

I know the betting odds won’t be as good BUT if you had to predict which of the two players are most likely to pick up a card, then surely you would have to go for Ashley Young. Indeed, if Anthony Gordon is on his game, I find it difficult to imagine the 38 year old ‘wily fox’ not picking up a booking at some point.

Indeed, on the wider outlook, I have no doubt at least a few other Everton players will be in danger of picking up cards against Anthony Gordon. The Newcastle winger is playing so well and little doubt the home fans will be going hysterical in demanding their players put in dodgy challenges on Gordon.

Most importantly of course we have the outcome of the match and I am not arguing with the Sky Sports expert on that one. If Anthony Gordon produce the form they have shown against Chelsea, PSG and Man U in their last three games, difficult to see Everton being able to live with that.