Opinion

Since when did Newcastle United supporters become so entitled as a fanbase?

Paraphrasing Bob Dylan, I could have said I told you because I told you, Joe Strummer also said something similar, the point being that a good percentage of the Newcastle United supporters who ridiculed my suggestion of playing the kids and codgers because we couldn’t take the risk of losing three points to Spurs, will have been queuing up to slag off Eddie Howe and the lads for recent performances.

After our recent away defeats there’s a mix of opinions online: some people are outraged, some people are disgusted, others think that the fans who travelled should get a refund.

After our home performance against Forest people are even beginning to talk about Eddie Howe’s position being under threat.

I will keep repeating the same thing: when squad rotation is not possible, people get tired or lose focus, but you have no other option: You just have to get up the next day and go again. The squad, those actually fit enough to train, do recovery exercises rather than proper training. Eddie Howe has no chance to press the reset button and work with players to resolve problems.

That is the European Cycle.

I really don’t know what anyone else was expecting to be honest.

When we played Spurs we needed a rest for our key players, instead of putting another 90 minutes in already tired legs and brains. And another 90 minutes and another…

The much vaunted cavalry came in and maybe changed some of the games a little but let’s face it, if we are being honest, even some of the cavalry are still a couple of weeks from full fitness and in normal circumstances wouldn’t yet be playing full matches.

We are just not at the races at the moment. The players are dead on their feet after 60 or 70 minutes. You know that if we haven’t done it by the first 20 minutes of the second half, we ‘aint going to do it.

To return to the subject of the cavalry: Botman may be on the pitch, but when Chris Wood can race past you, perhaps you are not fully match ready from a physical or mental perspective. Fair play to Chris Wood, he took his goals well and celebrated respectfully, despite having been labelled a donkey by many Newcastle fans.

The ball over the top of the press with opposition players running onto it has been our continual undoing in the Eddie Howe era. A fully fit Gordon chased down a lot of those balls but of course Anthony Gordon is not fully fit. Ditto Sean Longstaff, Ditto Miggy.

When I suggested resting key players, people argued that fielding young kids would have been disrespectful to those Newcastle United supporters who had paid their hard earned money for match tickets, transport and maybe hotel rooms. After losing at Spurs, people subsequently argued that the performances that the lads put in were disrespectful to those who had paid their hard-earned money for match tickets, transport and maybe hotel rooms…

A few weeks ago good old Phil McNulty, BBC sports chief football writer, summed it up quite nicely in his piece. “Howe will know plenty outside St James’ Park will be reaching for the world’s smallest violin to play any tunes of sympathy after Newcastle’s revival under Saudi Arabian ownership led them into this season’s Champions League.”

I used to have a colleague whose stock response to any sort of complaining or self pity was to say that the only place you find sympathy is between s*** and syphilis in the dictionary.

We won’t get any sympathy and we don’t deserve any. Similarly, people who are unhappy with what is being served up by the club are entitled to take their money elsewhere.

Let’s face it, football is at best a lottery and everyone’s opinion is subjective. That’s the same for pretty much every sport. The result at the end of the game is the only factual part of a game. And even that has been through the filter of all of the players, coaching staff, refereeing team and all of the people in the stadium.

Was it a free kick, penalty, yellow card, red card, all of those things depend on your perspective and sometimes on your preconceptions.

How many times do you already have your mental notebook to the ready when an opposition player fouls one of ours, or when one of our lads commits a foul and the result is an Oscar winning performance from the injured party?

We all have preconceptions about how players should react in certain situations. They shouldn’t get physically tired, they shouldn’t get mentally fatigued, they shouldn’t get lapses in concentration and all of these things are of course filtered through our own life experiences.

However, players are people and not machines.

Statistics are not a god that decides the fate of all things.

XG ratios do not mean balls in the back of the net.

Once upon a Tyne a defeat in London was a given. Now I think we can match any team when we have a full squad of players that are in form and not being run into the ground. And that’s the crux of it all.

We don’t have a full squad at the moment and there remain a lot of walking wounded who normally would still be in the treatment room rather than in the trenches.

When the referee blows their whistle to start every game we have as much chance as the opposition to win. It is in the lap of the gods as to what happens elsewhere. All we can do is take care of our side of the job: Support the team and keep hoping that this poor run will end.

Kieran Trippier said after the Forest game:

“Teams always go through moments and we are going through one now, but football changes quickly and for sure this team will bounce back.”

Eddie Howe added:

“The big thing for us is that we haven’t been able to train [properly] in a long period of time and hopefully now we’ll get some training-ground time.”

All you football mangers out there who think that they could do a better job could argue against this. You could also argue that the sky is not blue because everyone sees it differently, however, it is generally accepted that the sky is mostly blue.

I’ve already given up any hope of even coming away with a point from Anfield. Just not getting any fresh injuries will be enough for me.

While a top four finish isn’t yet beyond the realms of possibility, I would say that now is the time to put all of our eggs in one basket and try and win the FA Cup. Surely it must be possible, even in our current malaise, to come away with something from Wearyside.

Otherwise, January is going to be a long, long, month.