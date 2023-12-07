News

Simon Jordan makes headlines with comments about Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe

Simon Jordan has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former Crystal Palace owner concentrating mainly on Eddie Howe.

Simon Jordan admitting he has been proved wrong.

Jordan confessing that he didn’t think Eddie Howe had ‘the chops’ to take on the challenge of being Newcastle United manager.

Fair play to Simon Jordan.

As you can see in these outtakes below from his lengthy piece on the Newcastle United boss, he tells NUFC fans what we already know.

However, Eddie Howe deserves this credit from a far wider audience. No doubt the Newcastle United Head Coach would say that he isn’t bothered about such things BUT they are important. When somebody is doing such a great job, then it should be acknowledged by Newcastle fans AND neutrals alike.

We know that the media have been a joke in how they have behaved with Newcastle United, give or take the odd exception.

However, if now two years since Eddie Howe came into St James’ Park, any journalist is still giving the NUFC boss anything but full credit for a superb job, then they are truly making a fool of themselves.

Simon Jordan writing in The Mail about Newcastle United and Eddie Howe:

‘It’s not my natural inclination to wax lyrical about managers given they are often presidents of their own fan club, but you have to give as much credit as you can for the job Eddie Howe is doing at Newcastle.

I didn’t have high expectations, and to put it bluntly, didn’t think he had the chops to be Newcastle manager.

But he is doing a remarkable job and I don’t believe there’s anyone in English football who would be doing better than Howe is at Newcastle right now.

Not just because he has bought well and galvanised the spirit of the club. Not just because the style of play is something you want to watch. Not just because when they’ve faced adversity with a shortage of players they can overcome it. Not just because when they get bad decisions against them they don’t cry and criticise. Not just because they don’t constantly use bad luck as an excuse for bad outcomes. It’s because of all of those things, it makes him a breath of fresh air.

And what all those things tell you is this guy has character. He’s nobody’s fool and a man of substance. But I concede I didn’t think that substance was as significant as it’s now proving to be.’

‘He is the perfect person, in the perfect job at the perfect time. But you’ve still got to execute successful outcomes. He has changed them overnight — from the darkness of the perceived miserable Mike Ashley regime to this utterly transformed club — and I don’t really see anywhere that he has made a mis-step.

Of course, you can point to the financial might of Newcastle’s owners… to try to diminish what Howe has achieved. But that’s unfair…Newcastle are merely spending what most top-six clubs spend.’

‘…there’s a euphoria at Newcastle. They are riding a tidal wave of energy and enthusiasm and possess a determination to achieve because, unlike the historical legacy clubs, they don’t yet have a deep-seated entitlement and belief that they should be doing what they are doing.’

‘…if you are a Newcastle fan, you can only be proud of what this team is doing.

His interviews after games are solid, sensible and based on constructive observations. There’s no hyperbole, no unnecessary superlatives and he’s not overly emotive. He doesn’t get carried away by winning, or despondent by losing.’

‘His players are absolutely at it, on it and across it. Anthony Gordon, who I felt was a bit ahead of himself, is now turning into a player you would have in most teams.

Joelinton and so many others look like different players. They’re getting better and are enhanced in every position and, without wishing to be too gushing, there is very little you can find that isn’t positive.

Everything you saw on Saturday from Howe’s team when they were so impressive beating Manchester United was the polar opposite of what you got from their opponents.

You look at this Newcastle team and their performances against PSG, their approach to the Champions League, their performances in the Premier League, the culture of the club and the direction of travel and a significant proportion of that is down to the steady, solid, clearly inspirational leadership of Howe.

I now see a manager on a trajectory that is upward only.’