Opinion

Signings are a must for Newcastle United in January transfer window

As one of the lads pointedly said the other day I had disturbed the hornets nest with one of my my latest articles: ‘I don’t think the Newcastle United owners will put up with much more of this’ (read HERE).

I desperately want Newcastle United to rid ourselves of this glorious loser tag, as I believe lots of us wear failure around our necks like a badge of honour.

I keep hearing we are the best supporters in the land, but so is everyone else’s fans, in their own minds.

We need to be ruthless if we really want to challenge the likes of Klopp’s Liverpool and Arteta’s Arsenal.

Financial Fair Play (FFP) will only hinder us for so long.

We have still been able to spend considerable amounts on Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento.

Hopefully we will get most of our walking wounded fit and go on one of the runs that has epitomised Eddie Howe’ reign.

Football is ultimately about winning.

Keegan’s team should have delivered the title in 1996. I still bear the scars.

Our club need to win something and get this monkey, that has grown into bloody King Kong, off our breaking backs.

As I listened to Bowie and Bing on Christmas Day, one line in their epic Christmas hit resonated

“I hope my dream will come true, for my child and your child too.”

I have been promising my bairns and grandkids since the takeover that we aren’t here to just make the numbers up anymore.

I want Eddie and the Hotrods to start believing that they can ‘do anything they wanna do’ once again and start motoring on in the Premier League and FA Cup.