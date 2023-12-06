Opinion

Shoot the messenger! More fallout from the biggest 1-0 massacre of the season…

Football is a great spectator sport for many, many reasons. Chief among them is its simplicity. Score more than your opponents and it’s happy days.

Nearly all spectators at Premier League matches were never capable of playing anything better than pub football. A few might have “been a contender”, to quote Brando’s character from On The Waterfront. Even fewer were once professionals.

Notwithstanding all that, the beautiful simplicity of the world’s most popular game allows Uncle Tom Cobley and all to judge who is doing what and who is doing not during a match.

On Saturday night at St James’ Park, one set of players were doing the absolute utmost to win. Their opponents were not.

Among thousands of comments on a Have Your Say run by the BBC at the end of its online match report, hundreds of posters pointed to the failure of several Manchester United players to, in polite terms, put in a shift. On Match Of The Day, Alan Shearer singled out Rashford and said there were a few bad eggs among his teammates.

The Sunday papers were unrestrained in their criticism of the losers. The most one-sided 1-0 of the season was the consensus.

In some ways, the game was no surprise. Manchester United had failed to beat any opponents this season who had started the match in the top half of the table. Why would they beat a team who had lost at home in the Premier League so rarely since Eddie Howe took over?

Good journalists try to look beyond the obvious and seek reasons for events. Reasonably enough, with the result no big surprise, they have been asking why the team previously known as Newton Heath played so abysmally against the United team formed by a merger of Newcastle West End and Newcastle East End.

The answers four media organisations produced made uncomfortable reading for Eric ten Hag. So uncomfortable that Manchester United banned employees of those organisations from Tuesday’s Old Trafford press conference.

I don’t know the Dutch equivalent of “don’t shoot the messenger” but this seems to be what Manchester United are doing. The message was that some players were unhappy with the manager, which is hardly news post-Ferguson.

A club statement, explaining why Sky, ESPN, the Mirror and the Manchester Evening News had been excluded, tried to claim the moral high ground:

“We are [banning them] not for publishing stories we don’t like but for doing so without contacting us first to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualise.

“We believe this is an important principle to defend and we hope it can lead to a reset in the way we work together.”

Good luck with that one!

Ten Hag himself said at the presser:

“They should have come to us first and not go around our back printing articles; that is not the right thing. If the players have a different opinion, of course I will listen. But they haven’t told me, or maybe one or two, but the majority want to play like this: proactive, dynamic, brave.”

Yes, that’s what he said. Proactive, dynamic, brave.

Now, I can offer plenty of adjectives for what we saw from the visitors on Saturday night and here are a few for starters: uninterested, lazy, workshy, reactive (occasionally), cowardly. Just about the antithesis of Ten Hag’s opinion.

Apart from Shaw and Maguire, I saw little evidence of those in a red shirt giving 100 per cent. Rashford, Martial and Garnacho were particularly culpable.

As for “maybe one or two” dissenters, that’s hardly an indication of a unified dressing room. The fall-out with Sancho is well documented. Footballers being footballers, some of his teammates will be unhappy the £73m recruit has been blackballed since August 26 for speaking his mind.

Nobody watching on Saturday night, regardless of their inability to play football, could miss the signs of a team lacking in spirit and determination, effort and professional pride.

There is a reason Manchester United have reached double figures in defeats this season quicker than in any campaign since they were relegated in 1974. And that reason is definitely not what appears courtesy of the fourth estate.

If the 1-0 massacre helps to spread even more discontent amid the losers, I for one will be a very happy bunny.