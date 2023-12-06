News

Sean Dyche impressed by Newcastle United – They’ve collected good players, put money in and got a good manager

Sean Dyche has been talking ahead of Thursday night’s match.

Everton taking on Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

A win for Everton would take them out of the relegation zone, with Luton only two points behind after that cruel late 4-3 defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday night.

However, Sean Dyche acknowledging that a tough schedule lies ahead, with the next five Premier League games seeing them up against the likes of Newcastle United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City, with bang in the middle of those, a relegation six pointer away at Dyche’s former club Burnley.

Sean Dyche on Newcastle United:

“The way they have gone about their business for the last season and a half or so has been impressive.

“There is a little bit more focus on them and what they are doing.

“It [the focus on Newcastle United] is from the wider picture of football.

“They have collected good players, put money in and got a good manager.

“It is a good mixture and they are a good side.”

Sean Dyche asked if the expectation is on Newcastle and Chelsea for these next two Everton matches:

“It’s slightly different because they’re both strong sides, recently with Newcastle, Chelsea more historically.

“I think they have both got talented groups, they are trying to get the best out of their players.

“They have had the most spending power and the rest of it,, trying to mould teams to win games.

“I think it is probably more on them and what they are doing than us.”

“We had a good performance but not one that brought a result against Manchester United, then a strong performance away from home and a win [at Forest].

“Which I felt was deserved over the 90-odd minutes.

“I think the feeling was good in the camp.

“The performances have been generally good, a good run of results, but I think it re-enhances that.

“It helps to bond the players even tighter, that is growing all the time.

“When I first got here, the recent history had not been good away from home.

“I was more trying to describe at home, you have the home support and the feeling you always imagine, whereas away, you take the internal atmosphere as a group and the internal mentality. I was trying to explain that.

“You need the edge but away from home I think it’s an internal edge where everyone is committed to the cause, which is to win the game.

“I think putting it in the net, the quality of chances we have made at home, on top of good performances, you have to score the goals.

“That’s the thing we’ve got to keep the detail on but also keep the belief equally.

“You’ve got to keep asking questions of the opposition and then find the moment of truth.

“The quality of chances we’ve created at home have been good but we have got to score goals.

“That is what we need to keep in terms of detail.

“There has been a good atmosphere all season. Winning enhances everything.”

Sean Dyche asked about ongoing frustrations regarding the 10 points deduction:

“The mood has been good.

“We parked it as soon as it happened.

“Performances have been good too.

“I’m not overthinking it and it is time to move on.”

Sean Dyche on availability / injuries:

“Andre [Gomes] has had a very frustrating season. He got an hour run out last week.

“Amadou [Onana] is only just back on the grass so it is touch and go what decision we make with him.

“Dom [Calvert-Lewin] is showing good signs so he’ll come back into the thinking.”