Opinion

Santa Claus is coming to Toon but the mackems seen to have cancelled all Christmas cheer

There was a group of old mackems in their late 60s and 70s in Tynemouth on Monday.

They had come to the club from Sunderland to sample our lovely real ales as part of a Christmas get together. I actually found it quite nice to see old friends getting together and enjoying one another’s company.

The club was pretty dead for a while and I couldn’t help but overhear some of the conversation emanating from the mackems in the corner.

One of the main topics was about the various ‘no-names’ being linked to the vacant managerial position at Sunderland.

Someone called Will Still got a canny mention and I thought he was the journalist / satirist Will Self until I googled him.

I didn’t have the heart to tell them that their former hero, that paragon of virtue Paolo Di Canio, was also in the betting.

The old lad with the broadest accent of them all came over for a bit of cràic before they left.

Talk about ‘Frosty the Snowman’.

I was left in little doubt that the mackems have only got one thing on their minds and that’s not bloody Santa Claus.

When I got hyem I visited a notorious mackem forum to find out what the general take was.

It didn’t take long for me to realise that the derby in January against the “Saudi Mags” is their ultimate destiny.

They want to make a massive statement on Human Rights.

They are adamant that on 06/01/2024 the city / town of Sunderland are going to enlighten the World to what despicable owners Newcastle United now have in residence.

I firmly believe the sheer and utter jealousy and bitter hypocrisy shown towards Newcastle United and our supporters, from these swathes of Wearside whingers, is now getting totally out of hand.

It’s as if it has become a cult.

Northumbria Police are definitely going to have their work cut out on the day.

Newcastle United have bigger fish to fry in the meantime with games in the Champions League and the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

I’m going to first enjoy my Christmas and New Year and only then, I’ll eventually concentrate on Newcastle United giving the mackems a hiding in their own midden that they will never forget.