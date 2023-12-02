Transfer Market

Ruben Neves asked if he will be signing for Newcastle United – Gives definitive answer

Ruben Neves has been asked the big Newcastle United question.

The midfielder asked if he is going to be moving to St James’ Park in the January 2024 transfer window.

Ruben Neves to Newcastle United of course having been a constant media story for months despite absolutely no credible source ever quoted by any journalist running the story, the same nonsense simply repeated over and over again.

That an elaborate plan had been hatched for Newcastle United to get around current FFP limitations by 75% Saudi Arabia PIF owned club Al Hilal doing a cheap loan for Ruben Neves to PIF 80% owned NUFC.

Ruben Neves asked the question and making clear he is staying at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and will not go on loan to Newcastle United, or indeed any other club, in January.

Ruben Neves also making clear that the months and months of media stuff has been simply embarrassing and without foundation, as Newcastle United have made clear all along.

The player making clear that whilst he understands Newcastle United were interested him in the past, this recent media nonsense is just a story made up on the back of the fact that there is connected ownership of the two clubs.

Ruben Neves played the full 90 minutes on Friday night to help Al Hilal to a 3-0 win over nearest challengers Al Nassr, Mitro scoring two of the goals as Al Hilal go seven points clear at the top of the table.

Ruben Neves asked by BBC Sport if it was possible he could move to Newcastle United in January transfer window – 3 December 2023:

“I don’t go.

“I think that’s rumours because of the owner of the clubs of course and because I’ve played in England as well.

“There was Newcastle interest before I came here but I’m really happy here.

“My family’s really happy, so I’m having a great time.

“Everything is going really well for me and I want to stay here.”