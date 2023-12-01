Opinion

Romelu Lukaku to Newcastle United story proves they think they can claim absolutely anything

Romelu Lukaku could be on his way to St James’ Park… that is, if you are prepared to believe absolutely anything you read.

Which this nonsense transfer tale pretty much perfectly sums up.

Belgian football site Voetbalkrant has reported that AS Roma want to make the Romelu Lukaku loan move a permanent one at the end of this season, the only problem being they can’t afford to pay the £35m that Chelsea want for the striker.

So… instead, Romelu Lukaku could (according to this Belgian media report!) move to Newcastle United next summer, as NUFC see him as an ideal signing and could afford both transfer fee and his wages.

There is though just one small problem (that is, apart from the fact that this transfer claim is pure fiction!)..

Voetbalkrant Romelu Lukaku potentially to Newcastle United report – 29 November 2023:

‘AS Roma wants to take over Romelu Lukaku permanently after the season, but the Romans are not financially strong enough to cough up the requested 38 million euros. And it is clear: Chelsea FC has set the asking price and will not deviate from it.

Newcastle United sees Big Rom as an ideal attack leader.

But in this case it is Lukaku himself who has doubts.’

Yes, the only thing that would stop a Romelu Lukaku move to St James’ Park, is because the striker himself might not fancy it.

You have to laugh.

Never in a million years have Eddie Howe and Newcastle United got the slightest interest in signing Romelu Lukaku.

In the real world, how on earth would any rational person believe this makes any kind of sense, or that the story has any kind of credibility?

The problem is though these days, the media are so desperate for clicks, they will repeat absolutely anything as if it is a supposedly serious story this Romelu Lukaku to Newcastle United story, which has been dreamt up by somebody in Belgium media, simply for clicks, for attention. The Belgian media report doesn’t even include any kind of claim as to where their ‘information’ came from. I have already seen the usual suspects have repeated this Romelu Lukaku as a supposedly serious story, I won’t name and shame them though, I would simply be embarrassed enough if I was them for being so desperate that they have published this made up nonsense.

Romelu Lukaku is pretty much as far away as possible as you can get from being a potential Newcastle United target, in terms of his profile.

Chelsea paid £100m for him just two years ago on a five year contract at £325,000 a week.

Romelu Lukaku will turn 31 before this current season ends and the idea of Eddie Howe wanting to pay £35m of NUFC’s money on a transfer fee AND pay the Belgium striker more than twice as much as any current Newcastle player…

This Newcastle United team is built on players who have talent AND are prepared to run themselves into the ground for the fans, manager, club and their teammates.

Romelu Lukaku certainly has some ability, when he decides he can be bothered, but you just have to look at what happened when he came back to Chelsea and they got eight Premier League goals in return for the £100m transfer fee and £325,000 a week wages, he hardly lifted a leg.

I think we can take for granted that over the course of these next two transfer windows Newcastle United will be signing at least one striker. However, if Romelu Lukaku turns up at St James’ Park then you will be able to see my backside proudly on display in Fenwick’s window.