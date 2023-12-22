News

Rob Edwards Newcastle United press conference – Saturday’s match and Tom Lockyer

The Rob Edwards Newcastle United press conference has taken place.

The Luton boss talking ahead of Saturday’s match.

The Hatters manager speaking about Tom Lockyer as he recovers at home after that abandoned game at Bournemouth last weekend, when the Luton captain collapsed.

Rob Edwards Newcastle United press conference:

“We already had a plan to have a few days off after the game, so we have stuck to that plan.

“We spoke about what he [Tom Lockyer] means to us and we want to embody that as a team.

“If we can all act, behave, play like Tom going forward, we’ll be going the right way.”

“It’s been a difficult week for everyone.

“His family have been the main concern all week and then it’s the players and staff that have been affected. All that matters is that he’s come through and he’s home.

“It is about him recovering, it is all we care about. Supporting the operation with the ICD being fitted, then we will see going forward what this means.”

“I need to say thank you to everyone at Bournemouth, a special mention to Phillip Billing who reacted quickly.

“We’ll have a special bond with the club going forward.

“They [paramedics and medical staff at Bournemouth] saved him.

“They made every decision bang on under the scrutiny of everyone watching.

“They did an incredible job, they are heroes.”

Rob Edwards asked about player availability for the Newcastle United match:

“We’re as we were last week, minus Tom.

“Other than that there’s no changes.”

Rob Edwards on Eddie Howe and Newcastle United:

“Energy, quality and clear way of playing.

“Huge respect for what Eddie Howe has done in his whole coaching career and what he’s done at Newcastle is really impressive.

“I love the way he goes about it and handles himself.

“They’ve had a lot of games this year but they’ve been able to churn them out.

“It will be an exciting game.”