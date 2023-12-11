News

Richard Keys – Should we be worried about Newcastle United?

Richard Keys has been talking about Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s side losing away at Tottenham.

This making it two defeats in a matter of a few days for Newcastle.

This is what Richard Keys found to say about it all…

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 11 December 2023:

“Spurs were good.

“Well – to be specific – Son was very good.

“Newcastle couldn’t handle him.

“Should we be worried about them [Newcastle United]?

“They look a shadow of the team that finished in the top four last season.

“All the same – I wish them luck in Europe this week.”

You have to love Richard Keys, don’t you…. don’t you???

This has been a constant from the likes of him and others, ever since Eddie Howe started to make Newcastle United good.

Whenever there have been two or three defeats in quick succession, Richard Keys and others wanting to make it into possible / probable freefall, or so they hope.

We saw it last season when the end of February saw Premier League defeats to Liverpool and Man City, either side of the Wembley loss.

Start of this season and despite hammering Villa on the opening day, the defeats in the tough early schedule to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton, saw the knives out from lame pundits and journalists for Eddie Howe.

It happened yet again with consecutive defeats away at Dortmund and Bournemouth ahead of the November internationals.

Now yet again Richard Keys is leading the charge after these two tough away matches and defeats to Everton and Spurs.

Richard Keys declares ‘They look a shadow of the team that finished in the top four last season.’

He most definitely wasn’t claiming this nine days ago when Newcastle United totally dominated and beat Man U, rounding off a week where they hammered Chelsea 4-1 and were then robbed by match officials of a famous brilliant win in Paris.

I know it is difficult / impossible for the likes of Richard Keys to show any consistency or balance, but really, this is just total nonsense.

I won’t bother going into just how mental the missing list of players has been BUT certainly in these most recent four defeats outlined above, only an idiot would claim having half your squad missing won’t make it far more difficult to win weekend after midweek after weekend after midweek…

The season isn’t even four months old and already Eddie Howe and Newcastle United have:

Given flying high Aston Villa their biggest defeat (5-1) of the season.

Given PSG their biggest defeat (4-1) of the season.

Given Chelsea their biggest defeat (4-1) of the season.

Became the first Premier League team to beat Man City this season despite Eddie Howe making all 10 outfield changes.

Became the first team to beat Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

Given Crystal Palace their biggest defeat (4-0) of the season.

Given Sheffield United their biggest defeat (8-0) of the season.

Given Man U their joint biggest defeat (3-0) of the season, at Old Trafford AND Eddie Howe making eight changes.

Yes, there have been dips as well BUT you don’t knock up those kind of results above (as well as the draws away at AC Milan and PSG) if you are ‘a shadow’ of anything.

These last three months have seen a packed schedule of 19 games and an ever growing list of missing players, with those most recent 19 games bringing ten wins, four draws and five defeats. You can compare that to say Man City and before they got that lucky win yesterday against Luton, their last ten games this season against Premier League clubs had brought four defeats and only three wins.

Good luck to the likes of Aston Villa but having checked, they only have three players ruled out. Never mind having 12+ players missing like Eddie Howe has had so many matches, if Villa had just a few other key players missing, such as Watkins and McGinn, does anybody honestly think they would still have had such excellent form?