Return of the Fantastic Four – Hopefully this will prove to be a long running sequel

The nightmare before Christmas, losing at Luton and Newcastle United fans already with indigestion before they have even had their first taste of turkey.

Now before anybody feels like going cold turkey with our football club, we may have some positives to take from Saturday.

Alexander Isak for one. He was a class above I thought when he came off the bench, easily Newcastle’s best player and biggest threat, the only NUFC player to beat his man time and again, plus the only one to put the ball into the back of the net. That ‘offside’ decision, laughable, but not amusing in the slightest.

There was one other massive positive and maybe it has gone under the radar due to losing the match and of course everything else becoming small beer in comparison.

When Alexander Isak came on, it was part of a double substitution, Botman on for the injured Lascelles.

This was the Newcastle United back four back together at last, for the first time in three months.

Kieran Trippier right-back, Fabian Schar right sided centre-back, Sven Botman left sided centre-back, Dan Burn at left-back.

I think many fans underestimate just how important this unit are.

Having a settled defence who work as a unit, all know each other’s games and most importantly, are absolutely bloody excellent.

This Newcastle United back four were the very best in the Premier League last season.

Final 2022/23 Premier League table

Only Manchester City conceding as few goals as this Newcastle United back four.

Last season, Kieran Trippier started all 38 Premier League matches, Fabian Schar 36, Sven Botman 35, Dan Burn 35.

This is what they helped produce to get top four and Champions League qualification.

Newcastle United 2022/23 Home and Away Premier League breakdown

Home PL form

Played 19 Won 11 Drawn 6 Lost 2 Goals For 36 Goals Against 14

Away PL form

Played 19 Won 8 Drawn 8 Lost 3 Goals For 32 Goals Against 19

Compare that to this season…

Newcastle United 2023/24 Home and Away Premier League breakdown

Home PL form

Played 9 Won 8 Drawn 0 Lost 1 Goals For 22 Goals Against 4

Away PL form

Played 9 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 6 Goals For 14 Goals Against 18

Nobody can argue with Newcastle United’s brilliant home form. That includes the defending, only four conceded in nine home games is outstanding. Eddie Howe’s side have dominated so many matches at St James’ Park, which massively helps a defence of course, with often so little to do at the back.

In away matches of course, your defence is almost for sure going to be put under much more scrutiny / pressure.

With less than half of the away matches played, the Newcastle United back four (and the rest of the team) have conceded 18 goals already, just one less than the away total for all 19 PL matches on the road last season.

That stunning 3-0 away win in the cup at Man Utd was achieved with the help of a Newcastle United back four of Livramento Krafth, Dummett and Targett (Almiron subbed on after five minutes and Hall becoming left-back of a back four).

Apart from that bizarre away victory, Eddie Howe’s side have only kept two other clean sheets away from home this season. They came only five days apart, in two very different arenas, the San Siro and Bramall Lane.

Yes, AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 and then Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 8.

Those were the last two games when the stellar Newcastle United back four of last season, all started together.

There was even a few massive cherries on top of that eight goal icing, with regards to the Newcastle United back four. As Dan Burn scored his first NUFC away goal in the Premier League, Sven Botman scored his first ever Newcastle United goal, whilst Kieran Trippier got a hat-trick of assists.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, the massive thing that did go wrong was Sven Botman going on the injury list for three months and I think fair to say, the Newcastle United back four has never really looked the same, certainly away from home.

I am not saying that having this quartet potentially back together on a regular basis will be an instant cure for all.

However, what I think it could do, is if this Newcastle United back four can play together week in week out, then it is a massive positive and can provide a great base to build on for the second half of the season, especially away from home…

Stats via BBC Sport:

Luton 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 23 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Luton:

Townsend 25

Possession was Luton 35% Newcastle 65%

Total shots were Luton 16 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Luton 5 Newcastle 2

Corners were Luton 6 Newcastle 7

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 11,042 (1,100 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Botman 37), Schar, Burn (Hall 85), Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Isak 37), Almiron (Livramento 81), Gordon, Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports