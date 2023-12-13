Opinion

Remember Feyenoord and Juventus! All to play for Newcastle United in the Champions League

For anybody thinking tonight is a tough ask for Newcastle United in the Champions League, all I can say is I give you Feyenoord 2 Newcastle 3, twenty one years ago.

If you ask any Newcastle United fan who was there in Rotterdam on 13 November 2002, they will tell you that very few moments, if any, have surpassed that when supporting NUFC.

These sort of things just didn’t / don’t happen to us lot.

Back on 13 November 2002, thousands of United fans descended on Rotterdam, many / most of them staying in Amsterdam before and after the match, getting the train up to the game (that was an experience itself, not sure what the locals on the train thought!).

An epic night with Newcastle needing to beat Feyenoord to have any chance of going through to the second group stage of the Champions League.

United had lost their first three group games but won the next two (against Juventus and Dynamo Kiev), giving them a faint chance of being the first ever team to still progress despite losing the first three Champions League group games.

Newcastle United had to win AND also needed Juventus to win. Juventus had already qualified from the group BUT hadn’t won any of their last 15 Champions League away games. Plus, for this meaningless match, Juventus took a second-string team containing just four first choice players to the Ukraine. Newcastle United were given no chance of going through.

Over in Rotterdam, Newcastle went a goal up in the final seconds of the first half, Alan Shearer heading on for Craig Bellamy to finish from an acute angle.

Four minutes into the second half and the scenes in the away section were manic, Hugo Viana’s sweet left foot volley putting United two up.

Then nightmare, goals in the 65th and 71st minutes saw Newcastle pegged back at 2-2.

In the final seconds though, Newcastle broke away and Dyer’s effort was parried by the keeper, only as far as Craig Bellamy who forced the ball home.

The celebrations that followed will live long in the memory, as confirmation came through that somehow nothing to play for second-string Juventus had won 2-1 in Kiev!

The team that night playing in front of 45,000 in Rotterdam was:

Shay Given

Andy Griffin

Aaron Hughes

Nikos Dabizas

Andy O’Brien

Gary Speed

Kieron Dyer

Jermaine Jenas

Hugo Viana (Bernard 83)

Craig Bellamy

Alan Shearer

The final group table back in November 2002 ended up:

Defeat in Rotterdam would have seen Newcastle finish bottom of the group. Just as tonight, any of the other three clubs could have qualified along with the team topping the group after five matches.

A great reminder that this season’s Champions League dream is still very much alive.

This is how the Group of Death looks this Wednesday morning:

If Eddie Howe’s side win against AC Milan and Dortmund avoid defeat (they need to if they want to top the group and ensure they avoid the toughest potential opposition in the last 16), then Newcastle United are in the last 16.

It won’t be easy BUT it is a far easier proposition than back in November 2002!

Of course, the consolation prize is that so long as Eddie Howe’s side don’t get beat, Newcastle United will be at the very least playing a two legged play-off in February 2024 for a place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Absolutely, all to play for, as it was that night in Rotterdam 21 years ago.