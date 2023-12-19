Opinion

Raul Jimenez – Assault or tackle?

There is a little debate going on here at The Mag following the Raul Jimenez incident and I found some of the accusations to be unreal.

Was it over the top and a definite red card for the striker?

I think that unless you are a hard as nails Fulham fan, it’s as clear a red as you will see all season. He was flying through the air out of control feet high and not aimed at the ball, before he sensibly twisted around and clattered one of our very own, Sean Longstaff, in the face with his backside.

Now some of the things being thrown about on here in the comments section I am finding ridiculous.

Someone said it was an accident (though later I discovered that one appeared to be a wind-up), some saying an assault, with others comparing it to a rugby tackle.

The thing that is getting my back up though, are the assault allegations.

Players these days are playing in a league where they are heavily protected and wrapped up in cotton wool. It is supposed to be a contact sport and has turned into a bunch of highly trained grown sportsmen rolling around the ground at the slightest hint of contact. It is a scourge on the beautiful game.

Back to this Raul Jimenez incident though.

The word ‘assault’ is being thrown around a bit these last few days. With one person saying if you were walking down the street and someone did this to you, would you accept it as a greeting? Well no, you wouldn’t, but walking down the street isn’t a contact sport the last I heard. Are we going to stop people punching each other in the boxing ring? Or scrumming in rugby?

Let’s not ruin what is supposed to be a contact sport.

Football has made some big changes over the last few years, some for the better and some for the worse. However, when people can start throwing assault around for a tackle in a contact sport, then it’s the end of the road for the beautiful game as we know it.

I wish people would stop trying to change everything, especially football, it’s not broken and never has been.