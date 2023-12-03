Opinion

Pride (In the name of love) – As United do it (yet) again

My instant reaction after our splendid Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 victory on Saturday night, was to declare that there was now a new order at the top end of the EPL.

We may have only beaten the hapless Salford reds by a one goal margin but Newcastle really should have been out of sight by half-time.

The whole team started the game like men possessed and it soon became evident that we were far more United than Eric ten Hag’s expensively assembled charges.

Every Toon player was supporting and backing his teammates up as we continually found space all over the pitch.

In contrast, Man Utd were carrying some of theirs, they looked at sixes and sevens for long periods.

The work ethic instilled into this Newcastle United side is a pleasure to behold.

After Anthony Gordon had scored our winning goal, he made his way to the west corner of the Leazes End and proudly kissed the club crest on his jersey.

Over the years I have seen various players at other clubs do this and have often thought that it was probably an insincere and ultimately futile gesture.

When ‘Flash’ did it in front of our ecstatic fans, I reckoned that he bloody well meant it, that he has really fallen head over heels in love with the club and us.

Our players are giving their all for the cause, and have been digging in for two months now, so that we have been able to enjoy and bask in the glow of some fine performances and victories.

I couldn’t go to bed after the game. My adrenalin was literally still pumping several hours after it had finished. Me and my brother had a long phone call into the early hours as he was feeling the same.

I have done some research and believe that throughout the various fanbases countrywide, we are now beginning to be seen as the real deal.

That last seasons top four finish and cup run to Wembley wasn’t a fluke as the mackems have tried to convince themselves.

Much more intelligent people than them now know the score though, that the Geordies are back and have a team to be respected and even feared again.

It was sad to see Nick Pope leave the field in such distress and if he has a dislocation of the shoulder as has been suggested I wish him well in his recovery.

I believe that we have the perfect man to step into the breach in the prodigal Martin Dubravka. He knows from recent experience what it is like to represent the second best United.

Now he is back at the real one and will settle in again quickly in the knowledge that he is now the custodian of a team in the hunt for honours.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Martin was a very good keeper when Newcastle were in relegation battles under the previous regime.

I didn’t think I would ever say this but I reckon that he deserves to be forgiven for his Man U episode and that we should all get behind him once again.

Lets stay United because as I’ve been saying since the takeover “we are all in this together”.

Everyone – from the owners, the management, the players, the club staff, and most importantly of all… us the supporters.

We now move on to the scouse mackems of Everton on Thursday and that should be the only thing on all our minds.

I go into every game nowadays not even thinking about possible defeat.

That is due to the restored pride, hope and love for Newcastle United that I now have in spadefuls once again.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports