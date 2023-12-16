News

Premier League wage totals top ten – New report includes Newcastle United

A very interesting new report has detailed Premier League wage totals.

This doesn’t refer to just this season, or indeed any other individual season of figures.

Instead, this Premier League wage totals new report, gives us the totals since the inception (rebranding) of the competition in 1992.

Some serious amounts of money, totalling tens of billions of pounds.

The report looks at the top ten when it comes to Premier League wage totals.

This analysis below comes from football finance expert Kieran Maguire (The Price of Football).

His analysis is always excellent, giving an insight into the financial state of play, particularly when it comes to Premier League clubs.

He has now prepared the following table on Premier League wage totals:

Well, I think if anybody still believes that wages doesn’t have a direct correlation with success, then they had better think again. Although in very recent times, the likes of Chelsea and Man U are doing their very level best to disprove this!

However, as you can see, the Premier League ‘big six‘ completely dominating this table and if this was just the most recent say decade, it would look even more extreme, the ‘big six’ compared to the rest.

Although having said that, Everton’s totals, especially in the last five years or so, would be interesting to look at, as they tried to get around FFP restrictions.