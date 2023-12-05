News

Premier League top four chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United dominate Manchester United

The race for the Premier League top four places is well underway.

The fourteenth round of PL fixtures now complete and the Amazon Prime midweek programme kicking off tonight, with Newcastle playing Thursday at Everton.

When it comes to who else will finish Premier League top four, an ever changing picture.

This is the updated Premier League table on Tuesday 5 December 2023 after Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to this latest Newcastle United result and the other outcomes this past weekend in PL matches?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season:

Finish top of the table:

5/6 Man City

7/2 Arsenal

9/2 Liverpool

50/1 Newcastle United

50/1 Tottenham

66/1 Villa

125/1 Man U

250/1 Chelsea

1000/1 Brighton

Finish top four:

1/40 Man City

1/10 Arsenal

1/7 Liverpool

8/5 Newcastle United

13/5 Tottenham

3/1 Aston Villa

13/2 Man Utd

7/1 Chelsea

12/1 Brighton

Finish Premier League top six:

1/100 Man City

1/66 Arsenal

1/40 Liverpool

1/5 Newcastle United

1/2 Tottenham

4/6 Aston Villa

7/5 Man Utd

7/5 Chelsea

14/5 Brighton

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win Group F:

5/6 Dortmund

10/11 PSG

(Newcastle United and AC Milan can no longer top the group)

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify from Group F:

2/5 PSG

9/4 Newcastle United

20/1 AC Milan

(Dortmund have already qualified)