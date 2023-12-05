Premier League top four chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United dominate Manchester United
The race for the Premier League top four places is well underway.
The fourteenth round of PL fixtures now complete and the Amazon Prime midweek programme kicking off tonight, with Newcastle playing Thursday at Everton.
When it comes to who else will finish Premier League top four, an ever changing picture.
This is the updated Premier League table on Tuesday 5 December 2023 after Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0:
So how have the punters and bookies reacted to this latest Newcastle United result and the other outcomes this past weekend in PL matches?
Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season:
Finish top of the table:
5/6 Man City
7/2 Arsenal
9/2 Liverpool
50/1 Newcastle United
50/1 Tottenham
66/1 Villa
125/1 Man U
250/1 Chelsea
1000/1 Brighton
Finish top four:
1/40 Man City
1/10 Arsenal
1/7 Liverpool
8/5 Newcastle United
13/5 Tottenham
3/1 Aston Villa
13/2 Man Utd
7/1 Chelsea
12/1 Brighton
Finish Premier League top six:
1/100 Man City
1/66 Arsenal
1/40 Liverpool
1/5 Newcastle United
1/2 Tottenham
4/6 Aston Villa
7/5 Man Utd
7/5 Chelsea
14/5 Brighton
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win Group F:
5/6 Dortmund
10/11 PSG
(Newcastle United and AC Milan can no longer top the group)
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify from Group F:
2/5 PSG
9/4 Newcastle United
20/1 AC Milan
(Dortmund have already qualified)
