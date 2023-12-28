News

Premier League top four and top six chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United lose to Forest

The race for the Premier League top four places is well underway.

The nineteenth round of PL fixtures set to be completed this Thursday night as we reach the halfway point.

When it comes to who will finish Premier League top four (and/or top six…), an ever changing picture.

This is the updated Premier League table on Thursday 28 December 2023:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to these latest Newcastle United results and the other outcomes of rivals in PL matches?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season:

Finish top of the table:

11/10 Man City

11/4 Arsenal

3/1 Liverpool

35/1 Aston Villa

40/1 Tottenham

375/1 Man U

1,000/1 Newcastle United, West Ham. Chelsea

1,500/1 Brighton

Finish top four:

1/25 Man City

1/20 Arsenal

1/12 Liverpool

6/5 Tottenham

5/4 Villa

17/2 Newcastle United, Man U

19/1 Chelsea

20/1 Brighton

Finish Premier League top six:

No offers Man City

No offers Arsenal

No offers Liverpool

1/8 Villa

1/7 Tottenham

6/4 Newcastle United

13/8 Man U

3/1 Chelsea

7/2 Brighton

8/1 West Ham

So currently, Newcastle United are eight points off Premier League top four and two points off top six.

Can Eddie Howe and his team bounce back in the new year?

As things currently stand, the bookies and punters appear to see it as the top five spaces pretty much nailed on and then Newcastle United and Man U most likely to fight it out for sixth.

Five months and 19 matches PL matches remaining, a lot can still happen / change.