Premier League official statement – Details of 2024/25 season

The Premier League have released an official statement on Friday afternoon.

The statement (see below) revealing details of the 2024/25 season.

The Premier League 2024/25 season will kick off on Friday 17 August 2024.

Premier League official statement – 22 December 2023:

‘The Premier League 2024/25 season dates have been confirmed, with the campaign starting on Friday 17 August 2024, 90 days after the 2023/24 Premier League concluded on 19 May.

The final match round of the 2024/25 season will be played on 25 May 2025, when all matches will kick off simultaneously as usual.

In keeping with previous commitments made to clubs to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, arrangements will be made to allow more rest time over three of the festive match rounds, with no club playing within 60 hours of another match. There will be no fixture on 24 December 2024.

The 2024/25 season will consist of 33 weekends, four midweek round of matches and one Bank Holiday Matchweek.’