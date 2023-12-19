News

Premier League manager sacked – Seasonal second

It took until 5 December 2023 for the first Premier League manager to be sacked.

Paul Heckingbottom losing his job at Sheffield United and replaced by Chris Wilder.

Whilst it took far longer than usual for the first top tier managerial casualty this campaign, you can be sure you will never have to wait long for the next one.

Indeed, once one Premier League manager is sacked, it is usually a bit like a logjam getting cleared, as you then end up with a rapid succession of further sackings, as the concerns / panic set in.

Two weeks after Sheffield United pressed the button, it is now universally reported across the media, including on BBC Sport (see below), that Nottingham Forest have done the same.

Steve Cooper sacked by Forest and seemingly set to be replaced by Nuno.

After a very respectable 13 points from their opening 11 Premier League matches, Steve Cooper has overseen five defeats and one draw in the last six.

Ironically, that one draw / point was at Nuno’s former club Wolves.

Now, the new Forest manager is set to face Bournemouth on Saturday at the City Ground, before a first Forest away game at Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

***Indeed, whilst I was writing this, the official statement has now been released, at least that is, confirming the sacking.

Nottingham Forest official announcement – 19 December 2023:

‘Steve Cooper has today been relieved of his duties as head coach of Nottingham Forest, following a spell of over two years in charge.

Cooper departs The City Ground having played an integral part in Forest’s return to the Premier League, cementing himself firmly into the Club’s rich history after guiding The Reds back into England’s top-flight.

Appointed as head coach in September 2021, Steve galvanised Forest’s extraordinary rise up the Championship table and into the play-offs, culminating in a memorable win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium in May 2022. He then went on to manage the team for 55 matches in the Premier League.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis said: “Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club. His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the Club’s history.

“We thank Steve for his dedication and commitment during his time with us, as well as the incredible connection he forged with our supporters and the city of Nottingham.

“Steve will always remain a friend of the Club and will forever be welcome at The City Ground. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

The Club will make a further announcement on the appointment of a new head coach in due course.’

BBC Sport report – 19 December 2023:

‘Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Steve Cooper and are holding talks with former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo to replace him.

After losing five of their past six games, Forest have decided to act and told Cooper of the decision on Tuesday.

Nuno, 49, was sacked by Saudi Pro-League club Al-Ittihad in November.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner has also been mentioned as a potential replacement, but it seems Nuno is now in pole position.

Forest, 17th in the top flight, have won once in 13 Premier League games and taken eight points in that time.

They have also picked up just one point from their past six matches and are five points ahead of third-bottom Luton, who have a match in hand.’

Newcastle United of course have seen their FA Cup opponents also change managers ahead of the derby clash, with Michael Beale taking over at the Mackems.