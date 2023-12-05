News

Premier League manager sacked – First of the season

The first Premier League manager has been sacked of the 2023/24 season.

Quite remarkably, it has taken until less than three weeks before Christmas before this opening seasonal sacking.

As expected, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom having the honour of being the first Premier league manager to go this time.

The official Blades statement (see below) says that they ‘hope’ to have a replacement employed before tomorrow night’s match against Liverpool.

So I think safe to say that Sheffield United have already got somebody ready to come in, with all the rumours pointing to a Chris Wilder return….

***Indeed, the Sheffield United owner very quickly after the initial club statement, now confirming on Talksport that Chris Wilder will indeed be the new (returning) manager.

Sheffield United official announcement – 5 December 2023:

‘Sheffield United can confirm that football manager Paul Heckingbottom has been relieved of his duties.

Additionally, coaches Stuart McCall and Mark Hudson, have also left the club.

United’s chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis commented: “Firstly, on behalf of the board of directors, I’d like to thank Paul for all of his efforts at Sheffield United, firstly as U23s manager before stepping up to take control of first-team duties.

“His professionalism and dedication have been a credit to the club and I’m sure all Unitedites enjoyed the promotion-winning campaign.

“However, after slipping to the bottom of the table and a number of disappointing results and performances, it is felt that a change is needed to give the club a boost and every possible chance of remaining in the Premier League beyond this season.”

It is the club’s hope to have a new manager in place before Wednesday evening’s fixture against Liverpool.’